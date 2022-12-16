Read full article on original website
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Collapses by 80%, Here's Who Can Save It
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: InvestAnswers Host on Why He Expects Bitcoin Price To Hit $1.5 Million by 2030
On Tuesday (20 December 2022), James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, shared his price targets for Bitcoin. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Mullarney said:. “I’m sticking with a much more conservative price of $80,000 for the next cycle. That would...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Saving the Crypto Industry from the Crypto Winter Market as Solana and Polygon Keep Plummeting
Although cryptocurrencies have proved to be a game changer in the financial market, major coins have been experiencing a massive plunge that is currently affecting their market capitalization. Due to this, there has been a lot of skepticism surrounding the purchase of tokens and the right blockchains to go for. But altcoins have tried their best to save the scene and put cryptocurrency on the right track.
astaga.com
8.5 Trillion SHIB Moved; SHIB Burn Rate Drops
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second-largest meme cryptocurrency, has skilled a big enhance in worth over the past week. As per the latest tweet from whale alert, an unidentified whale transferred practically 3 trillion Shiba Inu tokens between wallets, valued at $26.3 million. Each addresses...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
cryptoglobe.com
Bloomberg Strategist Expects Ethereum to Resume Outperforming Bitcoin in 2023
On Monday (19 December 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Macro Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the latest edition of Bloomberg Intelligence’s “Crypto Outlook” report, McGlone (and the three contributing analysts he worked with on...
u.today
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
u.today
Major Japanese Exchange Reacts to Petition to List Shiba Inu (SHIB)
OKCoinJapan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, has thanked the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for its request to list the popular meme coin. “Thank you for your valuable opinion,” the trading platform wrote in a recent tweet. For months, the community behind the Dogecoin competitor...
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC, $ETH, and $SHIB Were Binance’s “3 Most-Watched Cryptos in 2022”
Binance, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, made a rather surprising announcement on Sunday (18 December 2022). Here is what Binance Academy says about Shiba Inu:. “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed meme cryptocurrency named after a Japanese dog breed. It was created in 2020...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
cryptoglobe.com
What Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Thinks About Crypto
For the past three months, James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of American multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley, has been sharing his thoughts on crypto (and more specifically Bitcoin). On 29 September 2022, during an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money”, Gorman said:...
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin’s Largest Whale Move $280 Million in $DOGE, Fueling Speculation
The largest whale on the network of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE), has recently moved over $280 million in the cryptocurrency to a new address, that has since become the 5th largest one on the network. Dogecoin’s largest address, known for at one point holding 28% of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency’s...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
