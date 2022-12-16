Read full article on original website
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Here Is My Soul
On Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 7, Jacqueline puts all her cards on the table, while Camille plays fast and loose with Jean's affections. There was so much plot progression in this episode, but not all of it worked. Camille and Valmont end up in starkly different places from the...
Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Headline Hallmark's First 2023 Christmas Movie
Hallmark has aired its final original movie premiere of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming event, and that can only mean one thing:. Well, Hallmark dropped some exciting news on Tuesday. Hallmark unwrapped its first original holiday movie for 2023 with A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz (Good Sam,...
1883 Boss Reveals Paramount+ Wanted to Change Major Deaths to Make Another Season
1883 concluded on Paramount+ earlier this year. Despite the streaming service ordering up a second season ahead of the finale, Taylor Sheridan has revealed that he wanted to end that chapter. However, Sheridan has opened up in a new interview with Deadline to reveal that Paramount+ wanted him to reverse...
The White Lotus Season 3: Which Characters Should Return?
Our trip to The White Lotus: Sicily is over, but with a third season on the horizon, it's hard not to think about who we would like to return when it premieres. The White Lotus Season 2 brought Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries back from the first season. That alone...
Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 7
On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7, the family tried to bounce back following a death. Meanwhile, Senator Perry delivered news to Rainwater about the future of the location. Elsewhere, Jamie and Sarah planned their next move as the family tried to come to terms with some big changes. Beth tried...
Luther Movie: Netflix Unveils First Look and Premiere Date
The Luther franchise will return early next year, but it won't be a series. Netflix announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated follow-up movie will launch worldwide in March 2023. Luther: The Fallen Sun is the title. It has a certain ring to it, right?. Idris Elba returns for the movie,...
Disney+ 2023 Preview Teases Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, & More
With 2022 almost in the rear-view mirror, Disney+ is looking ahead to 2023. The streaming service has shared a trailer for its content offerings in 2023, including new footage for some of its most highly-anticipated series. There's been a buzz about Loki ever since it first debuted in June 2021,...
Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa
Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer. CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited. The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!
Cecily Strong Reacts to Sudden Saturday Night Live Exit: 'I'll Always Know Home Is Here'
Saturday Night Live fans were dealt a huge blow on Saturday when it was announced that series mainstay Cecily Strong would be departing. The news broke just hours ahead of her final episode. Strong, who joined the series as a featured player in 2012, took to social media the day...
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital Star, Dead at 55
Tragic news out of the TV world today as news broke today that soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. The General Hospital star was 55. Octavia Spencer shared the news of Eddy's death on Instagram, revealing that she passed away on Monday. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night....
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Trailer Teases Ariana Grande, Julia Garner, & More Guest Judges
RuPaul's Drag Race touches down on its new home on MTV next month, and there will be plenty of new guest judges. MTV announced that the new judging panel for Season 15 would consist of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Yes, the series is embracing change.
