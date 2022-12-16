Read full article on original website
Amy Lovell
5d ago
Nobody wants to hear about or see them! When are they gonna realize that they are done? We don't want to know anything else about those two of the rest of the family bc we don't care! I'm so sick at them grabbing at straws. You're done Todd and Julie! Deal with it!!
Reply(2)
5
Guest
5d ago
enough, enough enough already. why should anyone car. your going to jail. Jesus enough about your dysfunctional family.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Related
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'
Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah also said her "numbness has turned to anger" amid the ongoing legal drama involving her parents, who were sentenced to prison on Nov. 22 for financial crimes Julie Chrisley has seen a lot of changes in her personal life over the last several years as she and her family have been entangled in legal drama. In an episode of daughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, recorded before Julie and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced for committing financial crimes, the 49-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star shared how the fraud case has...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
realitytitbit.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
Joe Giudice Weighs in on Todd, Julie Chrisley’s Tax Fraud Prison Sentencing: Trial ‘Crucified’ Them
Spilling the meatballs. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice weighed in on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s tax fraud prison sentencing, telling ex-wife Teresa Giudice the Chrisley Knows Best stars got “crucified” during their trial while appearing on her podcast “Namaste B$tches” on Tuesday, December 12.
Todd & Julie Chrisley May Be Able To Keep Contact After Entering Prison Next Year
Though Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may be facing some serious time apart — the pair set to serve a total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of several crimes including tax fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud earlier this year — it seems they may still be able to keep in touch!Though come January 15, 2023, Todd and Julie will be respectively arriving at Florida prisons FPC Pensacola, and FCI Tallahassee, the latter of which is where convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held, the longtime lovebirds could remain...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case
In 2019, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were charged with 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy Amid their $36 million fraud case, Todd and Julie Chrisley are also facing the likelihood of losing their Tennessee homes. According to the New York Post, the Chrisley Knows Best couple will have to let go of their two properties in Nashville, worth $9 million combined, to pay the $17.2 million restitution ordered by Judge Eleanor Ross of the U.S. District Court in Atlanta. "They're going to have to give up a...
Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing
Chase Chrisley, who is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is speaking out after his parents were sentenced in... The post Chase Chrisley Speaks Out Following Todd and Julie’s Sentencing appeared first on Outsider.
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out After Sustaining Injuries In Car Accident: ‘It Was Really Bad’
Giving an update. Grayson Chrisley is speaking out after sustaining injuries in a car accident last month. “I’m fine. The truck is not fine, but I am fine. … But it was bad, it was really bad,” the 16-year-old Chrisley Knows Best personality told his sister Savannah Chrisley during a Tuesday, December 6, episode of […]
N.Y. bishop robbed during livestreamed service is arrested on fraud and extortion charges
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was arrested Monday morning and is facing fraud and extortion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Lamor Whitehead, who leads Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Brooklyn’s Canarsie...
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress
Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.
Todd and Julie Chrisley made an emotional plea for mercy at their sentencing — but the judge could 'not ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case'
Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in Atlanta federal court on fraud convictions on Monday.
Where Is Casey Anthony's Attorney Jose Baez Now and What Happened to Him?
Jose Baez represented Casey Anthony in her 2011 trial for the alleged murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.
Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Chloe's Biological Mother Has 'No Rights' to Her amid His Conviction
"At the end of the day, Chloe's family is who Chloe has been raised with," Todd Chrisley said on the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast Todd Chrisley is making his feelings known about daughter Chloe Chrisley's future. On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star, 53, opened up about the news that Chloe's biological mother is planning to regain custody of the 10-year-old following his recent conviction. Todd and wife Julie Chrisley — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and...
Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has settled her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she announced Monday on Instagram. Heard, 36, called the decision to settle with Depp, 59, "very difficult," adding that it followed "a great deal of deliberation." "It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended...
Informant warned FBI weeks before Jan. 6 that the far-right saw Trump tweet as 'a call to arms'
WASHINGTON — On Dec. 19, 2020, the day that then-President Donald Trump sent a tweet summoning his supporters to a “wild” protest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, one of the FBI’s own confidential sources warned the bureau that the far-right considered Trump’s message “a call to arms,” according to an email reviewed by NBC News.
NBC News
564K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20