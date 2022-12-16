Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Incoming Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
rcbizjournal.com
Church Proposal Includes Demolition of Former Girl Scouts HQ; Gov. Hochul Fights Antisemitism; Pyramid Management Misses Interest Payment
Church Proposal Includes Demolition of Former Girl Scouts HQ on West Clarkstown Road. Plans to demolish the former Girl Scouts office and training facility at the intersection of Red Hill and West Clarkstown Road and build a new two-story church structure for the St. Mary’s Indian Orthodox Church are underway.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
Police presence increased throughout Long Jewish communities on first day of Hanukkah
Police patrols were stepped up throughout Long Island's Jewish communities on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday as a result of a recent uptick in antisemitic incidents.
NY Attorney, Doctor Convicted Of Defrauding Businesses Of $31M In Trip-Fall Fraud Scheme
An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than $31 million through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme.Following a three-week trial, a jury in Manhattan just convicted George Constantine, a lawyer, and Andrew Dowd, …
250,000 NYC municipal retirees face controversial switch to privatized health insurance
Retired municipal workers protest proposed changes to their medical benefits at City Hall Park on Feb. 14, 2022. The new privatized health benefits, called Medicare Advantage Plus, would replace the workers' traditional Medicare. The shift has been mired in opposition since 2018 but now looks set to move forward in 2023. An arbitrator has directed the city to move ahead with a plan to shift municipal retirees onto Medicare Advantage. [ more › ]
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
longisland.com
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued
A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer.
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
myrye.com
20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident
A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say
Three employees of separate Long Island businesses were charged after allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.The individuals were arrested at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.Officers investi…
Neighbors remember FDNY firefighter who suffered severe head injury in training exercise
People are in shock over the loss of FDNY firefighter William "Billy" Moon II, who was also a former chief in Islip
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes cap on late fees for NY bridge, tunnel tolls
The governor said the legislation would protect scofflaws who try to skirt the tolls. [ more › ]
Comments / 0