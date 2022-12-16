ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WSBS

An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

250,000 NYC municipal retirees face controversial switch to privatized health insurance

Retired municipal workers protest proposed changes to their medical benefits at City Hall Park on Feb. 14, 2022. The new privatized health benefits, called Medicare Advantage Plus, would replace the workers' traditional Medicare. The shift has been mired in opposition since 2018 but now looks set to move forward in 2023. An arbitrator has directed the city to move ahead with a plan to shift municipal retirees onto Medicare Advantage. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State

Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued

A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer.
MANORVILLE, NY
myrye.com

20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident

A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
RYE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy