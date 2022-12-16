By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr says he won’t fight 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao because he feels it could hurt his career if he faces the legend. On why Spence doesn’t wish to face Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs). He points out that Larry Holmes defeated Muhammad Ali at the end of his career, and some boxing fans don’t give him “respect” because of that.

2 DAYS AGO