New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man killed in Miller County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. Barry Wisdom of Dixon, Missouri, died when his Peterbilt semi-truck jackknifed and hit a guardrail on Highway 17 near Airport Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Wisdom was not wearing a seatbelt.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Columbia inspectors say cellphone tower antenna ‘swaying’ on top of Guitar Building

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - City inspectors say owners of the Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia must fix issues with a cellphone tower on top of it. City inspector Harlan Hazlett wrote in a Dec. 16 inspection that the antennas on the top of the building's southwest corner at Walnut Street and Eighth Street is "swaying in the wind and must be secured immediately."
COLUMBIA, MO
Morgan County man suffers serious injury in one-vehicle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Rocky Mount man suffered serious injuries Tuesday after his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveled off left side of road and hit a tree at Brendell Boulevard west of White Dove Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. David Holdt, 53, was taken to Lake...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Mizzou football announces 2023 class on first day of national signing period

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first day of early signing day for college football kicked off Wednesday and Mizzou football has announced quite a few national letters of intent. The day started off with head coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeting "Flipmas Season." It was found out later that the flip was defensive lineman Sam Williams.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mizzou hires new volleyball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois announced that the MU volleyball team has a new leader on Sunday night. Former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan will take the reins in Columbia. Sullivan and Reed-Francois are no strangers. The two met when Reed-Francois served as the UNLV Athletics Director,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Mizzou set to leave for the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team will leave for its Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest on Monday morning. The Tigers will be down quite a few players headed into the Dec. 23 game. A total of 10 players entered the transfer portal, as well as a few guys declaring for the NFL Draft. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that they will be down guys, but so will every body else.
COLUMBIA, MO
William Woods names new Director of Athletics

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) William Woods University announced that Steve Wilson will be the new Director of Athletics for the Owls, starting in 2023. Wilson will take the helm of the department with more than 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics. He will officially step into the position on Jan....
FULTON, MO

