abc17news.com
Overall crime in NYC is up 23.5% this year, but shootings and homicides are down, NYPD says
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that shootings and homicides have decreased in New York City over the past year, despite an overall rise in major crime categories. New York Police Department data shows that since January, NYC has seen an over 17% drop in shootings and an...
abc17news.com
Man killed in Miller County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. Barry Wisdom of Dixon, Missouri, died when his Peterbilt semi-truck jackknifed and hit a guardrail on Highway 17 near Airport Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Wisdom was not wearing a seatbelt.
abc17news.com
Columbia inspectors say cellphone tower antenna ‘swaying’ on top of Guitar Building
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - City inspectors say owners of the Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia must fix issues with a cellphone tower on top of it. City inspector Harlan Hazlett wrote in a Dec. 16 inspection that the antennas on the top of the building's southwest corner at Walnut Street and Eighth Street is "swaying in the wind and must be secured immediately."
abc17news.com
Morgan County man suffers serious injury in one-vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Rocky Mount man suffered serious injuries Tuesday after his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveled off left side of road and hit a tree at Brendell Boulevard west of White Dove Lane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. David Holdt, 53, was taken to Lake...
abc17news.com
Mizzou football announces 2023 class on first day of national signing period
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first day of early signing day for college football kicked off Wednesday and Mizzou football has announced quite a few national letters of intent. The day started off with head coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeting "Flipmas Season." It was found out later that the flip was defensive lineman Sam Williams.
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Dec. 20, 2022
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
abc17news.com
Mizzou hires new volleyball coach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois announced that the MU volleyball team has a new leader on Sunday night. Former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan will take the reins in Columbia. Sullivan and Reed-Francois are no strangers. The two met when Reed-Francois served as the UNLV Athletics Director,...
abc17news.com
Mizzou set to leave for the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team will leave for its Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest on Monday morning. The Tigers will be down quite a few players headed into the Dec. 23 game. A total of 10 players entered the transfer portal, as well as a few guys declaring for the NFL Draft. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said that they will be down guys, but so will every body else.
abc17news.com
William Woods names new Director of Athletics
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) William Woods University announced that Steve Wilson will be the new Director of Athletics for the Owls, starting in 2023. Wilson will take the helm of the department with more than 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics. He will officially step into the position on Jan....
