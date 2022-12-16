Washington State players enjoy Hollywood experiences, Cougar coaches work through 'whirlwind' of a week

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State lands commitment from Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson
PULLMAN – Due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, Washington State came out of the 2022 season with a depleted linebacker room, but the Cougars made a veteran addition to the position group on Tuesday. WSU secured a commitment from Devin Richardson, a senior who played the past...
Backup Washington State receiver Anderson Grover enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Anderson Grover, a reserve Washington State receiver who occasionally rotated into the Cougs' lineup this season, announced Monday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grover appeared in nine games this year, recording 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder...
Texas prep safety Adrian Wilson commits to Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State's football program picked up a verbal commitment Monday evening from Adrian Wilson, a prep safety out of Texas. The 6-foot, 185-pound Wilson is a three-star prospect and the No. 93-rated player nationally at his position, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings. Wilson, a product of Keller...
Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, a three-year starter on Washington State’s offensive line and the team’s top performer up front this season, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Kingston provided consistent play for an unsteady position group this year, anchoring the offensive...
