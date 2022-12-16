Washington State players enjoy Hollywood experiences, Cougar coaches work through 'whirlwind' of a week

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO