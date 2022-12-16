Read full article on original website
Indonesia palm oil fund lowers 2023 inventory forecast
JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil fund (BPDPKS) revised down its estimate of crude palm oil inventory by the end of 2023 to 4.37 million tonnes as the country expands its mandatory biodiesel blending programme, the agency's data showed on Wednesday. The agency previously estimated palm oil stocks...
India extends suspension on futures trade in key farm commodities by a year
BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Tuesday extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts of commodities including wheat, paddy and crude palm oil until Dec. 20, 2023. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last year ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in...
South Africa 2022 wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year
Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249 million tonnes, down from...
India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices -sources
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.
UPDATE 2-Indonesia to announce ban on exports of a commodity, without saying which
President says nickel ore export ban has enticed investors. CNBC Indonesia reports ban will be on bauxite exports. (Adds media report on export ban in paragraph 7, background on coal and palm oil export bans in paragraph 8, more comments from Jokowi) JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia will announce...
UPDATE 4-Indonesia confirms bauxite export ban to proceed as scheduled
Brief ban on palm oil, coal exports rattled markets. Govt wants to replicate success in nickel -president. (Releads, adds production capacity, market information, details of China's imports, analyst comment) By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina. JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday confirmed an export ban...
Russian wheat down with Paris prices, weak domestic demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Paris and amid weak domestic demand from exporters, analysts said on Monday, adding that storms complicate sea shipping. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December to early January were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $2 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 840,000 tonnes last week from 550,000 tonnes in previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon downgraded its estimate of Russia's December grain exports due to low water level and ice in the Azov Sea and storms in the Black Sea. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell to $308-312 per tonne from $312-316 a week ago, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.75 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Dry weather is expected in Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, this week, Sovecon said. According to it, the weather setup in the south remains far from ideal due to only 40-60% of normal precipitation in the past 30 days. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - 12,425 -175 Domestic 3rd class rbls/t rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - 25,075 +600 Sunflower seeds rbls/t rbls (Sovecon) - 75,175 +1,000 Domestic sunflower rbls/t rbls oil (Sovecon) - 31,550 Domestic soybeans rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil $1,140/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,100/t unchanged - White +$16.1 sugar, Russia's $746.5/t south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Sunseeds Corn Crop, mln tonnes 159.0 15.3 105.8 24.6 13.4 Crop, as of same date 126.9 15.8 in 2021 79.1 19.0 16.1 Yield, 3.43 1.80 tonnes/hectare 3.62 3.10 5.98 Yield, as of same 2.79 1.65 date in 2021 2.84 2.41 5.58 Harvested area, 46.4 8.5 mln hectares 29.3 7.9 2.2 Harvested area, 45.4 9.6 as of same date 27.8 7.9 in 2021 2.9 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing Maju Samuel)
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in October
TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.5% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2022 Sep-2022 Oct-2021 Total Shipments 2,022,343 1,968,237 2,016,369 Main Ingredients Corn 46.5% 46.6% 46.9% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% Barley 4% 4% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains on Argentina weather, wheat firms
* Dryness in Argentina raises concerns over 2023 soybean supplies * U.S. wheat faces threat from extreme winter, corn firms (Adds details, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with a lack of rains in Argentina underpinning the market, although slowing U.S. sales to China limited gains. Wheat rose on concerns over crop damage in the United States. "Doubts around Argentina's crops continue. Lower production estimates will come; the question is how much?" the Hightower said in a report. "Planting is well behind, with only 50.6% completed at of Dec. 15. Conditions are reported at 19% good/excellent versus 85% last year. Some areas that would normally require replanting may be abandoned for this year." The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.4% to $14.84-1/4 a bushel, as of 1030 GMT, wheat added 0.2% to $7.53-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.2% to $6.53 a bushel. Rains in parts of Argentina's corn and soybean growing areas over the weekend have boosted crop prospects, but the world's leading exporter of processed soy has been hit by a historic drought that has prevented many farmers from planting. Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, is far less impacted by dry conditions, and is expected to begin harvesting soybeans by late-January. China's November soybean imports from the United States fell 6.9% from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, after low U.S. river levels slowed shipping of beans to ports for export. The world's biggest soybean buyer, China, imported 3.38 million tonnes of the oilseed from the United States last month, down from 3.63 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the General Administration of Customs. For wheat, temperatures in the United States dropping well below freezing could damage winter wheat crops in parts of the Great Plains that haven't received protective snowcover. Russia has set its fertiliser export quota at 11.8 million tonnes for January-May to ensure enough supply of crop and soil nutrients to farmers at home, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Prices at 1030 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 752.25 1.75 0.23 CBOT corn 653.00 1.00 0.15 CBOT soy 1484.25 5.75 0.39 Paris wheat 298.25 1.75 0.59 Paris maize 285.00 1.75 0.62 Paris rapeseed 559.75 3.50 0.63 WTI crude oil 77.26 1.03 1.35 Euro/dlr 1.0617 0.000 -0.038 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)
GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher, but improved S.American weather caps gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from the previous session, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and Brazil limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions. "Argentina's rainfall outlook has improved," an...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures rise with U.S. boxed beef prices
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures finished higher on Monday as rising boxed beef prices signaled there is demand in the market, brokers said. Choice cuts of boxed beef rose by $1 to $263.83 per hundredweight, after climbing by $8.53 on Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Select cuts of boxed beef increased by $3.12 to 238.57 per hundredweight on Monday, after jumping by $6.94 on Friday.
CBOT soybeans add as Argentine dryness persists
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Wednesday, supported by extended forecasts returning to hot, dry conditions for Argentina after recent rainfall. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract added 2-1/2 cents to settle at $14.81 a bushel, while March soybeans lifted 4-3/4 cents to $14.84-1/2. * CBOT March soymeal lifted $3.40 to $452.70 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $3.60 to $456.00 a ton. * January soyoil futures gained 0.26 cents to 66.31 cents per lb. * Ukraine could increase its 2023 sunflower plantings by "millions" of hectares, reducing its corn, wheat and barley planting areas, its agriculture minister said. Ukraine could export several million tonnes of sunseed during the 2022/23 season, the minister said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Rains in drought-hit Argentina pressure CBOT grain, soy futures
Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday, Saturday -firm. Recession fears add pressure to markets, analysts say. U.S. sells corn to Mexico, soy to unknown buyers - USDA. CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures slid on Monday after beneficial rains hit Argentina's drought-stricken agricultural zone, analysts said.
GRAINS-Wheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Wednesday, as forecasts for temperatures well below freezing across the U.S. Midwest threatened winter crops heading into the holiday weekend. Corn and soybeans inched higher, supported by firmer wheat and weather conditions in South America. The most-active wheat contract on...
GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week low on recession fears; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid 1% on Monday to their lowest levels in almost one week, while corn lost ground as worries over a global economic downturn weighed on prices. Wheat edged higher, recouping losses from the previous session with an escalating conflict between Russia and...
CBOT wheat climbs as cold temps threaten crops
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to nearly three-week highs on Wednesday, supported by concerns that well-below freezing temperatures across the U.S. Great Plains and Midwest could damage winter wheat crops, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract gained 17-1/4 cents to $7.67-3/4 a bushel, after climbing to $7.74-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 17 cents to $8.64 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lifted 11-3/4 cents to close at $9.27-3/4 a bushel. * Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher-yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. * Ukraine's 2022/23 exportable wheat surplus is around 16.3 million tonnes, according to the country's agriculture minister. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CBOT soybeans firm, South American weather in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Tuesday as analysts watch drought-hit Argentina after much-needed rains, though dry conditions persist. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract gained 17-3/4 cents to settle at $14.78-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soymeal firmed $3.30 to $452.40 a ton while January soyoil futures added 1.64 cents to end at 66.05 cents per lb. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.750 million tonnes in December, according to grain export agency ANEC, down from 1.772 million tonnes forecast last week. * Brazil's soymeal exports could reach 1.523 million tonnes in December, ANEC said, down from 1.599 million tonnes in last week's forecast. * Soybean imports to the European Union during the 2022/2023 marketing year fell to 5.06 million tonnes by December 18, down from 6.08 million tonnes during the same period last year, according to official EU data. Soymeal imports dropped to 7.36 million tonnes, vs. 7.47 million tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Seedmaker Corteva cuts U.S. jobs while exiting Russia
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Seeds and pesticides company Corteva Inc will eliminate U.S. jobs next year, as its exit from Russia reduces demand for its commercial sunflower seeds produced in California, the company said on Monday. Corteva will cut 51 positions from a Woodland, California facility, run by its...
Financial investors switch to net short position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants flipped to a net short position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Dec. 16, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, switched to a net short...
UPDATE 1-World Bank green lights $1 bln loan for Colombia's energy transition
BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Bank Board on Tuesday approved $1 billion in financing for Colombia to help the country accelerate its energy transition, promote sustainable land use, and build resilience in the face of climate change, it said in a statement. The loan will support a reform...
