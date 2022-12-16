Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Everything We Know About 'Emily In Paris' Star Ashley Park’s Net Worth
Ashley Park’s net worth definitely has grown over the past decade. The Critics’ Choice Award nominee may be best known to TV fans as Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris, but she has been conquering Broadway for a while now! This multi-talented actress received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in the musical version of Mean Girls years before she was palling around Paris with Emily.
Sonya Eddy died at age 55 from a 'serious infection' after a scheduled surgery
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy died aged 55 from an infection after a scheduled surgery. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 52, had revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap.
Clayton News Daily
Meg Donnelly Tells All on 'Supernatural' Prequel ‘The Winchesters’
It might be a bit surprising to discover, but Meg Donnelly came into her starring role in The Winchesters as a bit of a scaredy-cat. Donnelly says playing Mary Campbell in the Supernatural prequel series, as well as her extensive stunt training for the part, gave her a great deal of confidence. This is especially true when it comes to things that go bump in the night.
Clayton News Daily
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50th Birthday With ‘No Filter’ Selfie
The actress took to her Instagram to share a flawless 'no makeup' selfie as she celebrated her milestone birthday. In the photo, Milano appeared to be laying down as she sported a grey Yankees baseball t-shirt. Her brown locks lay perfectly on the white pillow behind her as her freckles were on full display.
Clayton News Daily
Everything We Know About 'Maybe I Do,' Including the All-Star Cast and Trailer
There's a new romantic comedy on the way—and you should definitely maybe add it to your watchlist!. Looking for Mr. Goodbar co-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere are back together onscreen in the multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do. The iconic actors play a married couple, who are both having an affair, unknowingly, with their daughter's boyfriend's parents, portrayed by Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.
‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Apples up! Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]
Clayton News Daily
John Krasinski and 'Jack Ryan' Co-Stars on How Emily Blunt Impacts His Work
Jack Ryan is back and has gone rogue in Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Much like his character, who has allies he can rely on while on the run this season, John Krasinski, too, has someone he can count to have his back in a dire situation: his wife, Emily Blunt.
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays
Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
Clayton News Daily
See Parade's Amazing and Diverse Christmas Covers Through the Years
In years past, you never knew what to expect when it came to a December cover in Parade magazine. There was beautiful art, sometimes religious. There were stars—from Dolly, Taylor Swift and One Direction to Jack Black, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell—and family portraits (Roy Rogers and family, the Clinton family, the Giuliani family post 9-11, the great granddaughter of Charles Dickens, the Fords making Christmas cookies). There was Bob Hope in Vietnam, the Muppets singing Christmas carols and 1,200 midshipmen from U.S. Naval Academy spelling out a holiday message while Parade shot from a Navy helicopter up above.
Clayton News Daily
Mindy Kaling Wows in Winter White Mini Skirt, Says 2023 Is the Year of ‘Fashion Risks’
Mindy Kaling has prompted an early start to her New Year's resolutions, vowing to take "more new fashion risks" in the year ahead in a statement made on social media. The Never Have I Ever co-creator shared a few new photos of herself modeling a personal fashion first on Instagram, noting that previously, anxiety would have prevented her from wearing such an easily-stainable monochromatic off-white outfit.
Clayton News Daily
Michael Bublé Despises Diaper Duty in Viral TikTok Trend
Add Michael Bublé's name to the list of celebrities that are better at TikTok than the rest of us. The Christmas music staple and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed their fourth child this summer: a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose. Earlier this month he got the tyke's name tatted on his forearm—joining the rest of his children in a place of honor—but these days he's struggling with some of the, shall we say, messier aspects of parenthood.
Clayton News Daily
The Best Whitney Houston Songs of All Time, Ranked
Premiering exclusively in movie theaters this Friday, Kasi Lemmons and Sony Pictures' I Wanna Dance With Somebody is about the life and career of Whitney Houston. Star Wars and Lady Macbeth star Naomi Ackie tackles the role of the entertainment legend nicknamed "The Voice," one of the bestselling and most awarded music artists of all time.
Clayton News Daily
Rumer Willis Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby!. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts to announce the exciting news with a carousel of sweet photos. The first snap showcased Willis, 34, and her boyfriend as they sat on a couch with...
