WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the most established veterans in the pro wrestling world. Due to his time in WCW, Bischoff gained a lot of infamy, particularly because of his actions during the Monday Night Wars. Be that as it may, Bischoff remains very relevant in the business and his opinion carries weight even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair. For a while now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now it seems Bischoff wants to meet up with Flair in real life and bury the hatchet.

2 DAYS AGO