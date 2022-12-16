Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
ringsidenews.com
Bronson Reed Returns During WWE RAW
Bronson Reed was given a monstrous push during his run in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had nothing on the table for the big man after the NXT reboot and showed him the door. Tonight, Reed made his return to WWE. Bronson Reed...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Could Refuse To Work With Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns has been on a path of destruction since his return to WWE after his pandemic hiatus. He has ruled over the whole company as the Undisputed Universal Champion, and he shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, almost every single feud Reigns has been in has only increased the stock of both himself and his opponent. However, the same might not be applicable to a potential feud with Bray Wyatt. This is a big reason why Reigns could refuse to work with Wyatt.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
ringsidenews.com
Jack Gallagher Gets Demolished In Pro MMA Debut
The #SpeakingOut movement caused a lot of pro wrestling companies to make hard decisions when it came to how they wanted to deal with their talent being accused of assault, among other things. WWE decided to release Jack Gallagher back in 2020 for his inclusion in the movement. Gallagher has been away from pro wrestling for a while now and eventually made his professional MMA debut. However, it didn’t turn out the way he would have wanted it to.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction
The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Called Out For Copying The Bloodline Angle
Chris Jericho has been part of the professional wrestling world for well over thirty years now. He amassed millions of supporters throughout the course of his lengthy, brilliant career. Jericho recently gained attention, but not for the right reasons. Jim Cornette, a seasoned wrestling commenter, has charged Chris Jericho with...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
ringsidenews.com
Nikkita Lyons’ Match Added To WWE NXT This Week
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark failed to claim the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance during a previous episode of NXT. Stark took out her frustrations on her partner, turning heel in the process. The two will finally meet one-on-one this week. WWE announced...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Wants Face-To-Face With Ric Flair After Recent Social Media Beef
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the most established veterans in the pro wrestling world. Due to his time in WCW, Bischoff gained a lot of infamy, particularly because of his actions during the Monday Night Wars. Be that as it may, Bischoff remains very relevant in the business and his opinion carries weight even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair. For a while now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now it seems Bischoff wants to meet up with Flair in real life and bury the hatchet.
ringsidenews.com
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative
Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
ringsidenews.com
Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Participates In Impromptu Intergender Match During WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley shocked fans and peers alike when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, the Eradicator of The Judgment Day upped the ante. Rhea Ripley accompanied Judgment Day to the ring for their match against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Physically Present At WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns and the Bloodline made their presence felt on WWE RAW this past week. Before the show could even start, Roman Reigns sent a warning to the entire RAW locker room, especially Kevin Owens. What followed throughout the show was total carnage as The Bloodline started taking out members of the RAW roster.
ringsidenews.com
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
ringsidenews.com
New AEW Faction Forms During Universal Studios Dark Taping Event
All Elite Wrestling held the latest round of AEW Dark tapings last night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, and Jeff Jarrett were among those who took part in the tapings. They also had another newsworthy event during their YouTube show. Luther and Serpentico (Chaos...
Comments / 0