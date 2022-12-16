ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Meg Donnelly Tells All on 'Supernatural' Prequel ‘The Winchesters’

It might be a bit surprising to discover, but Meg Donnelly came into her starring role in The Winchesters as a bit of a scaredy-cat. Donnelly says playing Mary Campbell in the Supernatural prequel series, as well as her extensive stunt training for the part, gave her a great deal of confidence. This is especially true when it comes to things that go bump in the night.
LOUISIANA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
Clayton News Daily

John Mayer Reveals Inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'

John Mayer is finally revealing the truth behind "Your Body Is a Wonderland." The 45-year-old musician dropped the popular song as a single off his debut studio album Room for Squares, and it went on to become a smash hit, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 weeks and even earning Mayer a Grammy Award in 2003.
Clayton News Daily

See Parade's Amazing and Diverse Christmas Covers Through the Years

In years past, you never knew what to expect when it came to a December cover in Parade magazine. There was beautiful art, sometimes religious. There were stars—from Dolly, Taylor Swift and One Direction to Jack Black, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell—and family portraits (Roy Rogers and family, the Clinton family, the Giuliani family post 9-11, the great granddaughter of Charles Dickens, the Fords making Christmas cookies). There was Bob Hope in Vietnam, the Muppets singing Christmas carols and 1,200 midshipmen from U.S. Naval Academy spelling out a holiday message while Parade shot from a Navy helicopter up above.
Clayton News Daily

Jessica Simpson Gets Festive With Her Family in Glam New Holiday Photos

Jessica Simpson is ringing in the holiday season the best way she knows how: with her family by her side and, of course, some killer fashion. The Dukes of Hazzard star, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to spread some cheer with joyful selfies ahead of the holidays, and luckily, she has her entire family on hand to help.
Clayton News Daily

Millie Bobby Brown Criticized by Intimacy Coordinator for 'Enola Holmes' Story

Millie Bobby Brown is being called out for what may. The Enola Holmes actress, 18, described in a video posted to Netflix's TikTok page what it was like to rehearse the kiss that took place between her and her costar, Louis Partridge, in the second film of the Enola Holmes series.
Clayton News Daily

Everything We Know About 'Maybe I Do,' Including the All-Star Cast and Trailer

There's a new romantic comedy on the way—and you should definitely maybe add it to your watchlist!. Looking for Mr. Goodbar co-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere are back together onscreen in the multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do. The iconic actors play a married couple, who are both having an affair, unknowingly, with their daughter's boyfriend's parents, portrayed by Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.
Clayton News Daily

Ashley Graham Shines in Slinky Metallic Mini Party Dress

Y2K is having its moment. First, Katie Holmes rocked an outfit that looked like it was pulled straight from the 2000s, and now, Ashley Graham is embracing the throwback style. The Sports Illustrated model showed off the slinky animal-print chainmail outfit that she wore to attend Tori Kelly’s Y2K-themed birthday party, according to her Instagram caption.
Clayton News Daily

Demi Moore Supports Pregnant Daughter Rumer at Doctor's Visit in New Photo

Demi Moore can't wait to watch her eldest daughter become a mom!. One day after Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the 60-year-old actress took to social media to share a supportive snap from one of her daughter's visits to the doctor. "Saying hello to...
Clayton News Daily

Lily Collins' Net Worth Is a Lot Higher Than Emily Cooper's

Lily Collins’ net worth has definitely increased since she took on the title role in Emily in Paris. A member of the new generation of “nepo babies” that has taken over tinseltown, Collins managed to make a name for herself straight out the gate. Of course, it doesn’t hurt when your father is Phil Collins!
Clayton News Daily

Rumer Willis Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby!. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts to announce the exciting news with a carousel of sweet photos. The first snap showcased Willis, 34, and her boyfriend as they sat on a couch with...
Clayton News Daily

Michael Bublé Despises Diaper Duty in Viral TikTok Trend

Add Michael Bublé's name to the list of celebrities that are better at TikTok than the rest of us. The Christmas music staple and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed their fourth child this summer: a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose. Earlier this month he got the tyke's name tatted on his forearm—joining the rest of his children in a place of honor—but these days he's struggling with some of the, shall we say, messier aspects of parenthood.
Clayton News Daily

Mindy Kaling Wows in Winter White Mini Skirt, Says 2023 Is the Year of ‘Fashion Risks’

Mindy Kaling has prompted an early start to her New Year's resolutions, vowing to take "more new fashion risks" in the year ahead in a statement made on social media. The Never Have I Ever co-creator shared a few new photos of herself modeling a personal fashion first on Instagram, noting that previously, anxiety would have prevented her from wearing such an easily-stainable monochromatic off-white outfit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

The Best Whitney Houston Songs of All Time, Ranked

Premiering exclusively in movie theaters this Friday, Kasi Lemmons and Sony Pictures' I Wanna Dance With Somebody is about the life and career of Whitney Houston. Star Wars and Lady Macbeth star Naomi Ackie tackles the role of the entertainment legend nicknamed "The Voice," one of the bestselling and most awarded music artists of all time.
Clayton News Daily

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Reason Why She's Still Friends With All Her Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't seem to think there's any harm in staying friends with your exes. The 50-year-old actress opened up about whether or not she stays on good terms with her exes, revealing in an Instagram Story that she is "pretty much" still friendly with all of her old flames.

Comments / 0

Community Policy