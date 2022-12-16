ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia

City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Underboss of Philadelphia Mafia sentenced

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for conspiring to run an illegal gambling business, all while serving as the underboss of the Philadelphia mafia family. According to court documents, Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, was the underboss of the Philadelphia organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra (LCN), aka the “mafia,” and directed a vast network of criminal activity that spanned Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly

District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Ambush-style shooting in Frankford leaves man, woman injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man and woman are recovering after an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police rushed to the intersection of Jackson and Brill Streets just after two a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 22-year-old man shot in the arm and a 24-year-old woman shot in her side. Both victims were in a Dodge SUV.In all, police say the shooter fired 16 bullets. Both victims are in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami

MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2nd Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ returns to South Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department held it’s 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this past Friday, December 16th. The program aims to promote positive relationships between children and members of the Philadelphia Police Department. Members of the PPD patrol district spent the day shopping with groups of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ghost gun allegedly used in King of Prussia Mall shootout with police

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The gun used in a shootout with police outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday was allegedly a ghost gun purchased on the streets of Philadelphia. It first started as a hit-and-run crash that turned into a violent confrontation during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.   Police say 27-year-old Andrew Wiley allegedly admitted to shooting at an officer five or six times after attempting to drive away from a hit-and-run crash."You have the largest shopping mall by retail space in the country, Sunday before Christmas," Upper Merion Township Police ...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

