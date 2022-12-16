Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belgrade 62, Butte 45
Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 33
Dillon 64, Corvallis 21
Drummond 59, Valley Christian 16
East Helena 62, Butte Central 45
Florence 55, Deer Lodge 28
Gardiner 51, Shields Valley 43
Huntley Project 79, Joliet 33
Jefferson (Boulder) 63, Whitehall 30
Laurel 59, Columbus 49
Ronan 42, Libby 21
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Nashua 11
Stillwater Christian 61, Eureka 47
Thompson Falls 57, Troy 17
Townsend 62, Choteau 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0