Thursday's Scores

 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belgrade 62, Butte 45

Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 33

Dillon 64, Corvallis 21

Drummond 59, Valley Christian 16

East Helena 62, Butte Central 45

Florence 55, Deer Lodge 28

Gardiner 51, Shields Valley 43

Huntley Project 79, Joliet 33

Jefferson (Boulder) 63, Whitehall 30

Laurel 59, Columbus 49

Ronan 42, Libby 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Nashua 11

Stillwater Christian 61, Eureka 47

Thompson Falls 57, Troy 17

Townsend 62, Choteau 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

