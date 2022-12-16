Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadview-Lavina 67, Absarokee 32
Butte 55, Belgrade 52
Butte Central 72, East Helena 27
Columbus 33, Laurel 31
Dillon 68, Corvallis 45
Drummond 46, Valley Christian 28
Eureka 51, Stillwater Christian 40
Florence 66, Deer Lodge 56
Great Falls 65, Missoula Big Sky 60, OT
Huntley Project 51, Joliet 50
Jefferson (Boulder) 63, Whitehall 30
Libby 51, Ronan 36
Thompson Falls 55, Troy 37
Townsend 58, Choteau 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0