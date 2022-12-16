ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadview-Lavina 67, Absarokee 32

Butte 55, Belgrade 52

Butte Central 72, East Helena 27

Columbus 33, Laurel 31

Dillon 68, Corvallis 45

Drummond 46, Valley Christian 28

Eureka 51, Stillwater Christian 40

Florence 66, Deer Lodge 56

Great Falls 65, Missoula Big Sky 60, OT

Huntley Project 51, Joliet 50

Jefferson (Boulder) 63, Whitehall 30

Libby 51, Ronan 36

Thompson Falls 55, Troy 37

Townsend 58, Choteau 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

