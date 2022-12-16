The final resting place for dozens of massive prehistoric marine reptiles lies in what's now Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. But why the ichthyosaurs died in such large numbers at this one particular fossil site some 230 million years ago has long been a source of debate among paleontologists. Scientifically known as Shonisaurus popularis, the species resembled a chunky dolphin and grew at least 50 feet (15.2 meters) long.

