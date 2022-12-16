Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile
With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it. The US Department of Health and Human services said Wednesday this should help ease access to the medication...
KITV.com
Prehistoric graveyard was birthing ground for giant marine reptiles, study reveals
The final resting place for dozens of massive prehistoric marine reptiles lies in what's now Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. But why the ichthyosaurs died in such large numbers at this one particular fossil site some 230 million years ago has long been a source of debate among paleontologists. Scientifically known as Shonisaurus popularis, the species resembled a chunky dolphin and grew at least 50 feet (15.2 meters) long.
