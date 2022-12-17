Maryville adding school resource officer in January

Maryville City Schools will have another police officer on campus when classes resume in January.

The Maryville Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the Maryville Police Department on Monday, Dec. 12, that will start in January 2023 and run through the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Under the agreement MPD continues to cover the wages and benefits for four officers, and the school board will cover those costs for the new SRO, using an annual state Safe Schools grant.

The schools and police department previously had an MOU that was to extend through the end of the current school year for four officers.

MCS Director Mike Winstead said the the district has been waiting and working the MPD for that additional SRO. “The availability of officers has been our biggest delay in getting that fifth SRO,” he said. The new SRO has filled in for others when an officer was out.

Starting in January the new SRO will be assigned to both Sam Houston Elementary and Coulter Grove Intermediate. The addition also allows Maryville Junior High to have a full-time SRO, as the high school has. One SRO serves Foothills Elementary and Montgomery Ridge, and one serves John Sevier Elementary and Maryville Academy, the district’s alternative program.

“This has been an exceptional partnership, and I’m certainly excited to have a fifth SRO,” board Chairman Nick Black said before the vote on the MOU.

Black was reelected chairman of the school board at the beginning of the meeting and Julie Elder vice chair. Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington administered the oath of office to Elder, recently reelected to the board, along with new members Isaac Simerly and Bart Stinnett.