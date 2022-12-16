ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree

Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
BELLE GLADE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
wflx.com

PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist

A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars. The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30. According...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
treasurecoast.com

Burglar apprehended after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie

Burglar apprehended after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that burglar has been apprehended after a 2-week crime spree. This is what happened:. Business Burglar Arrested and put on Santa’s Naughty List!. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Daniel...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

