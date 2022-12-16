Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO