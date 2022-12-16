Read full article on original website
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over Palm Beach County and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said. "How could you do this to us? It's finally on the market, and we want to get it sold," Beth...
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police on Monday announced an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart back in August.
PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist
A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars. The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30. According...
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
Burglar apprehended after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie
Burglar apprehended after 2-week crime spree in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that burglar has been apprehended after a 2-week crime spree. This is what happened:. Business Burglar Arrested and put on Santa’s Naughty List!. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Daniel...
Memorial Service Held For Police Officer Who Died In Car Crash
Officers from several different police agencies showed up at Tuesday's memorial for Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro.
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade
A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Another woman was detained.
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing BMW, fleeing behind business
Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they say crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A fire erupts inside the four-story Boca View Condominium building on Spanish River Road in Boca Raton.
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
