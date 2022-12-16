ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pyotr Kochetkov wins again, Hurricanes top Kraken 3-2

By Bob Sutton, The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05z84Y_0jkSfqob00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov had his scoreless streak end and the Hurricanes held on after building an early lead to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night.

Andrei Svechnikov and Derek Stepan scored in the first period and Stefan Noesen added a second-period goal on his first career penalty shot.

Kochetkov, who went more than 151 minutes without allowing a goal, made 15 saves for his sixth win in the team’s last seven games. Carolina has a nine-game points streak.

Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves. The Kraken finished a four-game trip 1-3-0.

Svechnikov scored unassisted 10:10 into the game after a terrible Seattle turnover. Stepan’s first goal of the season came with 2:08 left in the opening period.

Noeseny gave the Hurricanes a goal on a penalty shot for the first time since March 2017.

The second period also featured Kochetkov’s save on Sprong’s breakaway before Donato’s goal on a redirection at 11:26. That ended Kochetkov’s scoreless stretch at 151 minutes, 26 seconds. Still, he broke the franchise’s rookie goalie record for longest scoreless streak.

Sprong made it a one-goal margin with 10:46 remaining.

ICE MATTERS

Stepan, a 13-year NHL veteran, now has scored against all 32 active NHL teams. … Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho missed his third game in a row with a lower-body injury, but forward Jesper Fast was back following a two-game injury-related absence. … Seattle’s Yanni Gourde had an assist on his 31st birthday. He also had an assist seven years earlier on the only other occasion of playing an NHL game on his birthday.

Kraken: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

Hurricanes: Host Dallas on Saturday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters. The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance. On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy's starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal

CHICAGO — (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is joining the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $177 million, seven-year contract on Wednesday. The addition of Swanson is the biggest of three major moves by the Cubs since the end of the season. Right-hander Jameson Taillon signed a four-year contract worth roughly $68 million, and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger got a $17.5 million, one-year deal.
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon lands 2 5-star recruits, including longtime Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

Oregon may have lost five-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, but the Ducks were able to add two other five-star recruits to their 2023 class on Wednesday. In the span of about 10 minutes, safety Peyton Bowen and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei both committed to the Ducks. Bowen is ranked No. 10 nationally in 2023 by Rivals.com while Uiagalelei comes in at No. 18.
EUGENE, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Inside the proposed sale of the Suns and Mercury

Mat Ishbia’s career statistics at Michigan State went like this: He averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Not exactly record-setting numbers. But this is the number he's about to be known by in the game — $4 billion. Ishbia's offer to buy the majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, valuing them at $4 billion, is the biggest such deal in NBA history. The agreement means that embattled owner Robert Sarver's era leading those franchises is about to end, once the league signs off on the sale.
PHOENIX, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

Giants are in prime position to make playoffs after hanging on to beat Commanders

At some point, whatever anyone wants to say about the New York Giants and how they've gotten to their record doesn't matter much. The Giants had a huge game on Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. The two teams had identical 7-5-1 records coming in. The winner would be in great position for a wild-card spot in the NFC. The Giants had to go on the road and find a way to win against a division rival that, if you trust advanced stats, is better than them.
WASHINGTON, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy