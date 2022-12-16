ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds blasting arctic temps in northeast Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy