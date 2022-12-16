Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds blasting arctic temps in northeast Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
