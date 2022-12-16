Read full article on original website
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is a Trending Stock
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this server technology company have returned -5%, compared...
Here's Why You Should Retain Boston Scientific (BSX) For Now
Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is gaining from new strategic investments. The robust performance of the WATCHMAN device instills optimism. However, unfavorable currency movements and stiff competition raise apprehension. In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 8.7% against45.2% fall of the industry. The renowned manufacturer of...
CWEN vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Clearway Energy (CWEN) or Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Oceaneering International (OII) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, UPST, ADBE
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 6,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 646,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Is Trending Stock Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) a Buy Now?
Zscaler (ZS) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based information security provider have returned -17%, compared to...
Is Legal & General Group (LGGNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:. Caterpillar Inc. CAT: This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
ZTO Express Cayman Inc. (ZTO) Up 20.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ZTO Express Cayman Inc. (ZTO). Shares have added about 20.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ZTO Express Cayman Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) where we have detected an approximate $479.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 6.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 189,450,000 to 201,750,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in trading today Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is up about 1.9%, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) is up about 0.8%, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPYD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPYD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Smucker (SJM) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Smucker (SJM). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Smucker due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Health Care Sector Update for 12/21/2022: PHG, INMD, CYAD
Health care stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both advancing 1.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also rising 1.4%. In company news, Royal Philips (PHG) rose 6.3% after saying Wednesday that independent testing found...
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.
Should You Invest in ASML (ASML) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
American Express Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.43% Yield (AXP)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), which saw buying by Director Walter Joseph Clayton III.
Ex-Div Reminder for Albany International (AIN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/22, Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 1/9/23. As a percentage of AIN's recent stock price of $98.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%. In general, dividends...
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Independent Bank and New York Mortgage Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/22, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), and New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/31/23, Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/6/23, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/26/23. As a percentage of ZBH's recent stock price of $126.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when ZBH shares open for trading on 12/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for INDB to open 0.66% lower in price and for NYMT to open 3.51% lower, all else being equal.
