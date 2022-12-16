Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach SteakhouseRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
Kraken mascot Buoy recreates iconic 'Love Actually' scene
Troll holds ups signs to thank Seattle fans for their support. Seattle mascot Buoy feels it in his fingers and his toes love all around for Kraken fans. The Kraken mascot recreated the iconic note card scene from the hit Christmas movie "Love Actually" to thank fans for their support this season.
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled to due impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Lightning to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to snap a six-game winless streak on Wednesday night when the defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning visit Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-11-7; 33 points) and Lightning (20-10-1; 41 points) is set for 7 p.m., with...
NHL
Lightning-Sabres game scheduled for Friday postponed
NEW YORK - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL Game No....
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'DOING WHAT I LOVE'
What the Flames were saying after Wednesday's practice in L.A. "Felt good to be back out there and playing and having fun and doing what I love." "It's awesome to be back at it. Huge thanks to our trainers, and Doc Thorne and Doc Auld and then the doctors in Montreal, they were awesome and sort of made sure I didn't have any serious stuff wrong with my neck and brain and made sure I was able to travel safely and things like that. So, I mean, can't thank them enough. To be back after sort of going through a few days and then going through the protocol, it's something that I'm grateful for and happy for. I mean, I know sometimes it can take a lot longer than that so for it to be just over a week is something that I'm grateful, thankful and happy to be out there."
NHL
NHL extends exclusive paint partnership with PPG
PITTSBURGH - - PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a three-year extension of their North American partnership. PPG will continue to be the Official Paint of the NHL in the U.S. and Canada. Financial details and terms were not disclosed. PPG will participate as...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2022
Golden Knights will attempt to snap home losing streak against Arizona. The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1) will try to find a way to win at home against the Arizona Coyotes (10-15-5) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340...
NHL
Practice Report | Comrie progressing in recovery from lower-body injury
Eric Comrie skated again on Tuesday and is progressing in his recovery from a lower-body injury, the goaltender told reporters following practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Comrie joined the Sabres for their three-game road trip out west and began practicing with the team last Thursday. He sustained his injury in Ottawa on November 16.
NHL
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
NHL
Islanders-Sabres Start Time Changed on Jan. 19
Game to start at 7:30 p.m. The National Hockey League announced today a time change to the New York Islanders-Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at KeyBank Center. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Sabres will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his number 30 to the KeyBank Center rafters.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Down Columbus, 5-3
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Two goals apiece by Travis Konecny (13th and 14th of the season) and Owen Tippett (9th and 10th) paced Philly offensively. Morgan Frost (6th) also scored for Philly.
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Begin Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. Minnesota
The Ducks return to home ice tonight for the start of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Future's Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks will play 10 consecutive games...
NHL
Lightning's game in Buffalo on Friday rescheduled for March 4
NEW YORK (Dec. 21, 2022) - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightningand the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars
The Oilers finish up their brief two-game road trip at American Airlines Center with a 7:30 p.m. MT contest against the Dallas Stars. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show...
Comments / 0