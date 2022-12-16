ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

NHL

Kraken mascot Buoy recreates iconic 'Love Actually' scene

Troll holds ups signs to thank Seattle fans for their support. Seattle mascot Buoy feels it in his fingers and his toes love all around for Kraken fans. The Kraken mascot recreated the iconic note card scene from the hit Christmas movie "Love Actually" to thank fans for their support this season.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

2 Sabres home games rescheduled to due impending inclement weather

Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Lightning to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to snap a six-game winless streak on Wednesday night when the defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning visit Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-11-7; 33 points) and Lightning (20-10-1; 41 points) is set for 7 p.m., with...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Lightning-Sabres game scheduled for Friday postponed

NEW YORK - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL Game No....
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22

A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'DOING WHAT I LOVE'

What the Flames were saying after Wednesday's practice in L.A. "Felt good to be back out there and playing and having fun and doing what I love." "It's awesome to be back at it. Huge thanks to our trainers, and Doc Thorne and Doc Auld and then the doctors in Montreal, they were awesome and sort of made sure I didn't have any serious stuff wrong with my neck and brain and made sure I was able to travel safely and things like that. So, I mean, can't thank them enough. To be back after sort of going through a few days and then going through the protocol, it's something that I'm grateful for and happy for. I mean, I know sometimes it can take a lot longer than that so for it to be just over a week is something that I'm grateful, thankful and happy to be out there."
NHL

NHL extends exclusive paint partnership with PPG

PITTSBURGH - - PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a three-year extension of their North American partnership. PPG will continue to be the Official Paint of the NHL in the U.S. and Canada. Financial details and terms were not disclosed. PPG will participate as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2022

Golden Knights will attempt to snap home losing streak against Arizona. The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1) will try to find a way to win at home against the Arizona Coyotes (10-15-5) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340...
NHL

Practice Report | Comrie progressing in recovery from lower-body injury

Eric Comrie skated again on Tuesday and is progressing in his recovery from a lower-body injury, the goaltender told reporters following practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Comrie joined the Sabres for their three-game road trip out west and began practicing with the team last Thursday. He sustained his injury in Ottawa on November 16.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Equipment Boy

At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Islanders-Sabres Start Time Changed on Jan. 19

Game to start at 7:30 p.m. The National Hockey League announced today a time change to the New York Islanders-Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at KeyBank Center. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Sabres will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his number 30 to the KeyBank Center rafters.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Down Columbus, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Two goals apiece by Travis Konecny (13th and 14th of the season) and Owen Tippett (9th and 10th) paced Philly offensively. Morgan Frost (6th) also scored for Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular

The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Lightning's game in Buffalo on Friday rescheduled for March 4

NEW YORK (Dec. 21, 2022) - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightningand the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

MTL@COL: What you need to know

DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
DENVER, CO
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

The Oilers finish up their brief two-game road trip at American Airlines Center with a 7:30 p.m. MT contest against the Dallas Stars. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show...
DALLAS, TX

