Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker celebrated ninth wedding anniversary three days before his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary three days before his suicide. Allison, 34, paid tribute to the late DJ in an Instagram post on Saturday (10.12.22), saying the day was “perfect”. She said alongside a montage of photos to...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘had no financial problems before suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had no financial problems before his suicide. TMZ said sources have denied online theories the 40-year-old DJ – found dead in a motel on Tuesday (13.12.22) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head – had lost a fortune investing in cryptocurrency.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandad how much he loved him days before suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide. Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death ruled suicide by gunshot wound to head
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death has official been ruled suicide by a gunshot wound to the head. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday (14.12.22) after widespread reports the DJ, 40, had taken his life, there were “no signs of foul play” and the case has been closed.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Sonya Eddy died at age 55 from a 'serious infection' after a scheduled surgery
General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy died aged 55 from an infection after a scheduled surgery. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 52, had revealed the tragic loss of Sonya on Tuesday, sharing a poignant snap.
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'
Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time. She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a...
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'
Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey apologises to charity boss for race-row comments
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey has apologised to a charity boss for her race-row comments. The 83-year-old, who served the late monarch for more than six decades, stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November: “Where are you really from?”
Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'
Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face
Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
