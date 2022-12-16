ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Sharna Burgess admits to battling 'intrusive mom thoughts'

Sharna Burgess has battled "intrusive mom thoughts" since giving birth. The 37-year-old ballroom dancer has five-month-old son Zane with actor Brian Austin Green, and Sharna has admitted to struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time. She explained on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a...
Chris Redd believes attack was 'planned situation'

Chris Redd believes the attack he suffered was "a planned situation". The former 'Saturday Night Live' star was struck in the face by a stranger - whom the 37-year-old comedian suspects was wearing "brass knuckles" or "some metal" - outside New York City's Comedy Cellar in October. Appearing on SiriusXM's...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32

‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
Sharna Burgess feared 'heading into postpartum depression'

Sharna Burgess recently feared she was "heading into postpartum depression". The 37-year-old dancer took to social media earlier this month to reveal that she'd battled "intrusive mom thoughts" after giving birth to her five-month-old son Zane, and Sharna has now explained her motivation for writing the candid post. She said:...
Will Smith stunned ‘Emancipation’ co-star spat in his face

Will Smith was stunned when one of his ‘Emancipation’ co-stars spat in his face. The incident came during an improvised scene for the slavery drama after Will’s infamous Oscar ceremony slap of comedian Chris Rock. Will, 54, made the admission in a preview clip for a new...
