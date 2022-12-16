Read full article on original website
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
Mobile Police hopes arrest in 2014 murder gives closure to family
Mobile police arrested 38-year-old Jervoris Scarbrough Monday night, charging him in the death of a man found handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and I-10 in 2014.
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a teacher, an...
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into coin machines at 24-Hour Coin Laundry
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into coin machines at a 24-Hour Coin Laundry Monday night, according to the Mobile Police Department. Devon Byrge, 29, was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and theft of property. Police said they were called to 65 Cody Road South at around […]
ECSO searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 7
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7. ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. If you have […]
Pedestrian killed in Escambia County, Florida Highway Patrol investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one pedestrian on New Warrington Road in Escambia County. On Dec. 17, at 10:06 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 295 (New Warrington Road,) and was struck by a red Ford sedan. FHP said the […]
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping. In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near […]
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
Military veteran loses everything to fire in Pensacola
A military veteran lost everything to a fire Monday evening.
MPD: Two men shot on West Collins Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were shot in their car late Monday night. Officers responded to a call on West Collins Street just off Emogene Street in the Dauphin acres community around Midnight. Investigators say the two victims were leaving a house,...
Spanish Fort Police warn residents about holiday vehicle break-ins
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police were called two times over the weekend of reports of someone breaking into vehicles near Garison Ridge and Cambron Trails subdivisions. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said this is normal during the holiday season. Barber said two guns were stolen from a vehicle in Garison Ridge […]
