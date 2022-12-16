ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
MCDAVID, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 7

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7. ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. If you have […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping. In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Two men shot on West Collins Street

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were shot in their car late Monday night. Officers responded to a call on West Collins Street just off Emogene Street in the Dauphin acres community around Midnight. Investigators say the two victims were leaving a house,...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy