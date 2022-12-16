Read full article on original website
Related
meigsindypress.com
Carles L. “Charlie” Shain
Carles L. “Charlie” Shain, 80, of Pomeroy, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the Marietta Memorial Emergency Department. Born on May 24, 1942, he was the son of the late Harry and Hazel Snyder Shain. He retired from Martin Marietta. He was a former Meigs County Deputy Sheriff, and a former Racine Town Marshall, and also a former Volunteer Fire Fighter for the Racine Fire Department. He loved horses and he also raised Persian Draft Horses and he enjoyed participating in the horse pulls at the Meigs County Fair.
WTAP
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
WSAZ
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
meigsindypress.com
Judith King
Judith King, 83, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at Radford Health in Radford, Virginia. She was born on June 26, 1939, in Minersville, Ohio, daughter of late Letta (Thomas) Spencer and Jacob Spencer. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Gene King...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Fair receives donation
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair is months away, but the fairgrounds need year round care and with the donation of a 4-N-1 arena drag from the Dean and Robin Harris family, the upkeep of the fairgrounds will be easier. The drag will be used for upkeep of the horse arena, as well as the the harness racing track, pulling track, the rodeo and any other events.
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
WTAP
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
Missing Huntington teen found safe
UPDATE (9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): Huntington Police say that Jazmine Cochran has been found safe. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana growing operation in the […]
'I hope you burn in hell': Rhoden family members speak before George Wagner IV sentencing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of the eight victims who were killed in Pike County six years ago spoke before George Wagner IV received a multiple life sentences on Monday. “I hope you burn in hell, George,” said Chelsea Robinson, Frankie Rhoden’s former girlfriend and mother of their son, Brantly.
Comments / 1