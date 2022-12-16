Carles L. “Charlie” Shain, 80, of Pomeroy, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the Marietta Memorial Emergency Department. Born on May 24, 1942, he was the son of the late Harry and Hazel Snyder Shain. He retired from Martin Marietta. He was a former Meigs County Deputy Sheriff, and a former Racine Town Marshall, and also a former Volunteer Fire Fighter for the Racine Fire Department. He loved horses and he also raised Persian Draft Horses and he enjoyed participating in the horse pulls at the Meigs County Fair.

POMEROY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO