Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Biden welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington
President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington Wednesday. This is Zelenskyy's first known visit outside of his country since the war began.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Emmett Till, mother posthumously awarded Congressional Gold Medal
WASHINGTON - The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor Till and his mother...
Jan. 6 panel refers Trump, associates for criminal prosecution
WASHINGTON - The Jan. 6 House investigatory committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. After 16 months, a thousand witnesses, and tens...
TikTok ban for U.S. government devices advances to House
Data privacy specialists say TikTok could serve as a Trojan Horse into government information technology infrastructures. TikTok is owned by a China-based tech company who is required by their government to request data from users.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth proposes airline safety bill
As millions of Americans are about to board crowded flights in the next few weeks, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Capt. Sully Sullenberger talked about airline safety at O'Hare Friday.
Top notable quotes of 2022: Chris Rock, Zelenskyy, Trump make list
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the "termination" of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022. In...
