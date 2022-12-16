Read full article on original website
Amazon reaches settlement in three EU antitrust cases, avoids fine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Amazon on Tuesday reached a settlement with the European Union in three antitrust probes after the U.S. online retailer addressed the EU’s concerns over its use of sellers’ data, saving it from a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover. In the first case,...
Importance of Data Analytics for Product Managers
Data analytics plays a major role in the success of product management. Often, product managers leverage data analytics to collect, analyze, and interpret data to make informed decisions. This also helps frame product development, marketing, and sales strategies by using insights to make data-backed choices that can enhance their product.
Core Scientific files for bankruptcy as crypto winter bites
(Reuters) -Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector. More than a trillion in value has been wiped out from the...
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Exchange
Build a Data-Centric Organization to Deliver Business Value. We look forward to bringing together the data & analytics community to learn, connect and benchmark together, all while continuing to offer unmatched live speaker presentations from data & analytics leaders.’. Our goal at the Data & Analytics Leaders Exchange – North...
British bank TSB fined 48.7 million pounds over botched IT migration
LONDON/MADRID (Reuters) -British lender TSB has been fined 48.65 million pounds ($59.1 million) over a botched IT platform migration in 2018 that locked millions of its customers out of their accounts, UK regulators said on Tuesday. The IT upgrade “immediately experienced technical failures”, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential...
Apple fined 1 million euros by Paris court over App Store practices
PARIS (Reuters) -The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company’s App Store, the court ruling showed. The ruling, seen by Reuters, said there was no need...
