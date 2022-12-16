ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeBary teen charged with making school shooting threats

By WFTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old DeBary boy was arrested Monday after deputies say he made threats on social media to carry out a shooting at his school.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the seventh-grader at Trinity Christian Academy in Deltona posted a picture of himself online pointing a gun at a student’s head.

Deputies say the teen added messages with “specific” threats to shoot three classmates saying, “I got 32 rounds for u,” and “I got a hollow point wit ur name on it.”

According to witnesses, during the video chat, the boy threatened to shoot up his school, held a gun to another student’s head, and shared a picture of himself holding a pistol while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car.

Deputies say the teen’s parents declined to allow a search of the home during their follow-up investigation. Instead, they got a warrant to search the home which yielded several guns and rounds of ammunition that were ultimately seized.

The arsenal included two handguns found in the family’s garage, as well as a rifle and shotgun found in the trunk of a car. Investigators also found a six-round magazine in the teen’s bedroom dresser, and ammunition in an office cabinet that appeared to have been pried open.

The teen was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center before being moved to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

