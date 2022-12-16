CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema has signed a new six-year contract through at least the end of the 2028 season. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman made the announcement Tuesday. Under the terms of the extension, Bielema will make $6 million per year with annual raises and the opportunity to earn various bonuses. The contract also provides for up to four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds are met. The contract awaits approval from the University Board of Trustees.

