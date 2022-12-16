Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Local cities make room in budget as price of road salt increases
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The cities of Champaign and Urbana are making room in their budgets to accommodate the higher cost of road salt this season. Champaign planned to purchase road salt for $66.49 per ton but now they will have to pay $104.51 per ton. “Once we sign...
WAND TV
Confronting domestic violence during the holidays
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Experts warn cases of domestic violence increase during the holiday season. Rachel Heicher, Director of Community Engagement with HOPE of East Central Illinois, said the increase is caused by several factors which can include kids being home from school, having a survivor and perpetrator together for long periods of time, or monetary issues.
WAND TV
Two Champaign teenagers arrested in relation to deadly Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — Two Champaign teenagers have been arrested in relation to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo Douglas on November 20, 2022. On Tuesday, the Rantoul Police Department, along with the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit, arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
WAND TV
Paris man dies of hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett released details regarding a man who died of hypothermia on Wednesday morning. 911 dispatchers were called around 6:30 a.m. by a man who found his friend, George W. Heath, unresponsive. Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin St. and summoned the coroner after reviewing the scene.
WAND TV
Champaign PD seeks assistance in bank robbery investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has asked for public assistance on a December 19 bank robbery investigation. CPD officers responded to the First Financial Bank, 1205 S. Neil Street, for reports of a robbery around 9:11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers were told that a suspect entered the bank, showed a note indicating the presence of a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
WAND TV
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
WAND TV
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
WAND TV
I-74 east near Danville reopened after 3-vehicle crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Interstate 74 eastbound near the Danville exit was closed Wednesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash. State police, Vermilion County Sherriff’s, and Tilton Police Departments were all called to the scene. Traffic was diverted onto North G Street. The road reopened just before noon.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man involved in fatal overnight crash in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Johnathon C. Gilbert of Danville died after striking a tree near the 800 block of Seminary St. early Monday morning. According to the Danville Police Department, a DPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes that was driving erratically around Main St and Fairweight St. a little after midnight. While the officer was making a u-turn, the Mercedes turned onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a house in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
WAND TV
Faith Fellowship Christian Church hosting Christmas dinner
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Faith Fellowship Christian Church in Decatur is hosting a Christmas dinner. All are welcome to attend. It is being held December 21 at noon at 2701 E. Faries Parkway. The dinner will go until 2 p.m.
WAND TV
Bielema signs new six-year contract with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema has signed a new six-year contract through at least the end of the 2028 season. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman made the announcement Tuesday. Under the terms of the extension, Bielema will make $6 million per year with annual raises and the opportunity to earn various bonuses. The contract also provides for up to four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds are met. The contract awaits approval from the University Board of Trustees.
Comments / 0