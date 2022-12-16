ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wxhc.com

Scam Alert Issued for Tompkins County Residents

The New York State Police is warning residents of Tompkins County of a reported scam in the county of someone contacting residents and identifying as a State Trooper and informing them that they are a victim of a scam. The scammer requests personal information from the victim and the phone...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rollover crash involving many cars in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rollover crash happened on State Route 481 northbound, north of the Morgan Road overpass in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, December 20, according to New York State Police. Police say that around 4:47 p.m., 57-year-old Sandra A. Gadbois of Fulton was driving a 2012 Hyundai northbound on State Route […]
CLAY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Weedsport man pretended to be a DEC officer to steal a rifle from a hunter

Weedsport, NY — A Weedsport man has pleaded guilty to stealing a rifle from a hunter by pretending to be a government employee. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office says Zackary Harvey took a .22 rifle from a hunter on September 9 by pretending to be a Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officer. The DEC recovered the stolen .22 rifle and an illegally possessed 12-gauge shotgun from Harvey's home in the Village of Weedsport.
WEEDSPORT, NY
cnycentral.com

'@ Your Service': Preparing For Winter

Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County legislators prepare for major projects slated for 2023

Onondaga County legislators met for the final time this year on Tuesday, preparing for what the Chairman calls an "unprecedented" schedule ahead of them in 2023. Legislators are set to vote to approve funding for projects large and small related to Micron's anticipated arrival; land development for the $85 million aquarium; total overhauls at the failed Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls; and the consolidation of the correction center in Jamesville with the jail in downtown Syracuse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca Police investigating Monday morning homicide

Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday morning. On Monday, December 19th, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chesnut Street. When they arrived, they located a man who was stabbed in severe condition, police said. Bangs Ambulance...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Town Board Opposes Second Wind Expansion

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., the Newfield Town Board unanimously voted to oppose a proposed expansion of the Second Wind homeless housing. Michael Allinger, supervisor of the town of Newfield, told the board he had researched the issue, and found that the proposed expansion lacked two things - 24/7 monitoring of the area and complete transparency with the people who lived nearby.
NEWFIELD, NY

