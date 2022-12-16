Read full article on original website
Scam Alert Issued for Tompkins County Residents
The New York State Police is warning residents of Tompkins County of a reported scam in the county of someone contacting residents and identifying as a State Trooper and informing them that they are a victim of a scam. The scammer requests personal information from the victim and the phone...
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
Update: Interstate 481 North in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update as of 6:25: All lanes are reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Clay, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 481 North in Clay are closed after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 4:47 p.m. multiple people called 911 to report a car rolled over on...
Route 290 reopened in Manlius after single car crash, police say
Update as of 8 p.m.: Route 290 is reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Manlius, N.Y. — Route 290 is closed in Manlius after a single-car crash Tuesday night, police said. At 6:35 p.m. police responded to calls of a driver off the road, according to dispatches from...
Rollover crash involving many cars in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rollover crash happened on State Route 481 northbound, north of the Morgan Road overpass in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, December 20, according to New York State Police. Police say that around 4:47 p.m., 57-year-old Sandra A. Gadbois of Fulton was driving a 2012 Hyundai northbound on State Route […]
Syracuse area could see slippery drive home as lake effect snow bands dip south
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls
Niles, N.Y. — An Elbridge woman who had not been seen or heard from in six days was found dead Sunday in Carpenter Falls, state police said. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, troopers have said. She was reported missing on Wednesday, state police said.
Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
Weedsport man pretended to be a DEC officer to steal a rifle from a hunter
Weedsport, NY — A Weedsport man has pleaded guilty to stealing a rifle from a hunter by pretending to be a government employee. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office says Zackary Harvey took a .22 rifle from a hunter on September 9 by pretending to be a Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officer. The DEC recovered the stolen .22 rifle and an illegally possessed 12-gauge shotgun from Harvey's home in the Village of Weedsport.
'@ Your Service': Preparing For Winter
Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.
Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries
A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Onondaga County legislators prepare for major projects slated for 2023
Onondaga County legislators met for the final time this year on Tuesday, preparing for what the Chairman calls an "unprecedented" schedule ahead of them in 2023. Legislators are set to vote to approve funding for projects large and small related to Micron's anticipated arrival; land development for the $85 million aquarium; total overhauls at the failed Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls; and the consolidation of the correction center in Jamesville with the jail in downtown Syracuse.
Ithaca Police investigating Monday morning homicide
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday morning. On Monday, December 19th, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chesnut Street. When they arrived, they located a man who was stabbed in severe condition, police said. Bangs Ambulance...
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
Car under tractor trailer blocks 2 lanes of Interstate 690 in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It may seem hard to believe, but thankfully no one was injured when a car went under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 690 westbound Tuesday evening in Syracuse. 911 confirmed there were no injuries in the incident near the Townsend Street exit around 6 PM. The two...
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
Newfield Town Board Opposes Second Wind Expansion
On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., the Newfield Town Board unanimously voted to oppose a proposed expansion of the Second Wind homeless housing. Michael Allinger, supervisor of the town of Newfield, told the board he had researched the issue, and found that the proposed expansion lacked two things - 24/7 monitoring of the area and complete transparency with the people who lived nearby.
