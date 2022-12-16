Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Show Info: December 21, 2022
Walk in a winter wonderland! Visit Christmas Land at Eddy’s Fruit Farm in Chesterland. Enjoy the great outdoors! Mill Stream Run Reservation is located in Strongsville. Holiday crafting made easy! For more inspiration from Kristin Gambaccini, visit her website. Lake Metroparks. A giant Candy Land experience! Penitentiary Glen Reservation...
40+ beagles rescued from Ohio home
Authorities in Lakewood say a homeowner had been hoarding the dogs, who were not properly cared for, for several years. No charges have been filed; the home was ruled not fit for human habitation.
Downtown riverfront dining in an igloo
The Cleveland Metroparks wants to remind everyone that Merwin's Wharf is open for winter dining. It's a chance to enjoy delicious food, great views and also the opportunity to dine in an igloo. Fox 8's Natalie Herbick and Todd Meany learn more about all that Merwin's Wharf has to offer. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/lakefront-reservation/merwin-s-wharf.
Fresh Catch For The Holidays
Fresh catch for the holidays! Shaker’s Fish Market is located on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights.
Start a new holiday tradition at Crocker Park
Crocker Park in Westlake invites you to create a holiday tradition this Christmas season. From a 50 foot tree that sings, dances and entertains to delicious holiday dining options and new stores and experiences. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of the great offerings from Crocker Park including outdoor ice skating. https://crockerpark.com/
A “Pop” Of Holiday Flavor
A pop of holiday flavor! The Cleveland Caramel Corn Company is located on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights.
Giant Gingerbread House
Giant gingerbread house! Gartman Model Bakery is located on North State Street in Painesville.
Best Of South Road Trip: Somerville Antiques
Christmas in Cleveland
Winter Storm Watch: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Mahoning County, Medina County, Ottawa County, Portage County, Richland …. Destination Cleveland. Celebrating Christmas in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here.
Locally-Roasted Nuts
Family-owned since 1935! Hillson Nut Company is located on West 71st Street in Cleveland.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Suzuki Strings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Suzuki Strings is an ensemble of talented students from the Western Reserve Suzuki School under the direction of Dr. Marlene Moses. The Western Reserve Suzuki School offers music instruction in violin, viola and cello and draws students from all over Northeast Ohio.
Winter Storm Watch: When bad weather will hit Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas of NE Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. The watch has been issued beginning Thursday at 10 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Ashtabula (inland and lakeshore), Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
Kenny sleds through goal posts at Canton Hall of Fame stadium & explains how you can too
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — There is a Winter Blitz Festival happening this holiday season at the Canton Hall of Fame Village. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out and also gets an update on all of the progress that’s been made in the billion dollar transformation project. To learn more about the Winter Blitz Festival click here.
Akron's own Kofi B. reflects on winning 'Amateur Night at the Apollo'
Akron native Kofi Boakye recently WON 'Amateur Night at the Apollo' during the 88th season of the famed competition that takes place at the historic Harlem theater in New York City. Affectionately known as 'The Other Kid From Akron', the multi-talented pianist visited with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson and Natalie Herbick and reflected on the win and future goals.https://kofibmusic.com/
How could the winter storm affect holiday travel?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking a major winter weather system starting Thursday with scattered rain showers. Rain Thursday (mix in spots) with temperatures in the upper 30s, near 40s. A better chance for a wintry mix, south of the region. Snow develops Friday with drier air from time to time which will limit snowfall initially. Strong winds will move snow around limit visibility.
Some lake effect snow continues overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Most of us will be cloudy tonight, aside from some lake effect snow showers. Cold, in the low to mid 20s and feeling more like the teens! Bundle up Monday morning. Lake effect snow affecting mainly the I-90 corridor of the snowbelt. A couple inches possible.
Major winter weather system: Here’s the timing
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few lingering flurries Monday evening, but quiet conditions for most of us tonight. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. It’s staying cold as temperatures continue to hang out in the 20s for most of the night. A chilly day Tuesday is coming...
