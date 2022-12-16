Read full article on original website
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
Post Register
Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions Location: Where Do Mountain Lions Live?
You have seen them in the movies. And you have likely read stories about mountain lion attacks on people. So, it may feel like mountain lions are everywhere. However, there are far fewer mountain lions than one might think. The chances of you running into one are slim, especially since they are a stealthy predator. But if that’s the case, where might you see them? In the article below, we explore the areas where mountain lions live.
Two cubs born to rare species of bear at National Zoo
The Smithsonian National Zoo just got a little more crowded following the birth of two bear cubs to a bear named on the vulnerable species list, the zoo announced.
Tree Hugger
Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award
Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
a-z-animals.com
Discover a Horse Bigger Than a Grizzly Bear
Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.
1470 WMBD
Botswana investigates elephant deaths near Chobe National Park
GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana is investigating a new spate of elephant deaths in the north of the country, two years after authorities said naturally produced toxins had killed more than 300 elephants. The dead elephants were first found by conservation group Elephants Without Borders (EWB), which counted 57 carcasses...
a-z-animals.com
Why Do Elephants Hold Tails When They Walk?
Elephants are social creatures, known to communicate and express affection by touching their trunks or swishing tails. Every body part is essential to pass the right message across, especially since they do not speak like humans. Given the strong affinity for community and herd-living that elephants enjoy, it is essential...
a-z-animals.com
Meet One of the Smartest (and Naughtiest) Birds On Earth
Some animals live just to exist, eat, sleep, and reproduce. While others, like chimps, dogs, and birds, show incredible intelligence. When researching these fascinating creatures that inhabit our planet, we realize that animals are much smarter and more complex than previously thought. Animals have remarkable capabilities, from recognizing faces and naming family members to learning sign language and comprehending death. Birds are often recognized as some of the most intelligent beings on our planet, aside from humans, and understand far more than what has been discovered. So, what’s one of the smartest birds on earth? Meet the kea bird. They are clever and full of mischievousness. Find out how!
Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur 'rewilding' in cities
In a bustling metro area of 4.3 million people, Yale University wildlife biologist Nyeema Harris ventures into isolated thickets to study Detroit's most elusive residents — coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks among them.Harris and colleagues have placed trail cameras in woodsy sections of 25 city parks for the past five years. They've recorded thousands of images of animals that emerge mostly at night to roam and forage, revealing a wild side many locals might not know exists.“We're getting more and more exposure to wildlife in urban environments,” Harris said recently while checking several of the devices fastened to trees...
Phys.org
Wildlife study: Cheetah marking trees are hotspots for communication among other species as well
Marking trees are important hotspots of communication for cheetahs: Here they exchange information with and about other cheetahs via scent marks, urine and scats. A team from the Cheetah Research Project of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) now showed that several mammalian species on farmland in Namibia maintain a network for intra- and interspecific communication at cheetah trees.
16 hilarious winners of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight photos of wild animals taken at the perfect time.
Tree Hugger
Bird-Watchers Needed for Annual Audubon Bird Count
Get out your binoculars and look to the trees and skies. It’s time for the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) where volunteers are asked to get outdoors and pay attention to birds. Tens of thousands of bird-watchers are expected to participate throughout the Western Hemisphere. Collected information will...
blueridgecountry.com
Birds of the Blue Ridge: Dark-eyed Junco
Our little sharply dressed messengers of winter have arrived – the “snowbirds!" Or, as others call them, Dark-eyed Juncos. In the lower elevations, these sparrows are a reminder that cold weather is coming with the possibility of snow. They are easily identifiable with their slate-colors, white bellies, pink...
‘Mind-Controlling’ Parasite Is Affecting Wolf Behavior in Yellowstone National Park
A new study of Yellowstone National Park wolves shows that wolves infected with a particular parasite may be more likely to strike out on their own or become the leader of their pack. This study essentially could change the way we look at animal behavior, says co-author and wildlife biologist with the Yellowstone Wolf Project Kira Cassidy.
