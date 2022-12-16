Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed during robbery attempt, DeKalb police say
DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob someone was killed in the process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.
Search for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son, Johns Creek Police say
Johns Creek police is searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a Fulton County home. According to police, officers responded to the scene Monday at 2:42 a.m. At the scene, police found two victims — Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend, Jerrold Knight. Police told Channel 2...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found in rural Georgia
A rural Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found after receiving a tip. Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said once deputies responded to the area and started to search, they were able to locate human remains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
