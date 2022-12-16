Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled to due impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
Kraken mascot Buoy recreates iconic 'Love Actually' scene
Troll holds ups signs to thank Seattle fans for their support. Seattle mascot Buoy feels it in his fingers and his toes love all around for Kraken fans. The Kraken mascot recreated the iconic note card scene from the hit Christmas movie "Love Actually" to thank fans for their support this season.
NHL
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Lightning to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to snap a six-game winless streak on Wednesday night when the defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning visit Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-11-7; 33 points) and Lightning (20-10-1; 41 points) is set for 7 p.m., with...
NHL
Lightning-Sabres game scheduled for Friday postponed
NEW YORK - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL Game No....
NHL
Islanders-Sabres Start Time Changed on Jan. 19
Game to start at 7:30 p.m. The National Hockey League announced today a time change to the New York Islanders-Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at KeyBank Center. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Sabres will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his number 30 to the KeyBank Center rafters.
NHL
NHL extends exclusive paint partnership with PPG
PITTSBURGH - - PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a three-year extension of their North American partnership. PPG will continue to be the Official Paint of the NHL in the U.S. and Canada. Financial details and terms were not disclosed. PPG will participate as...
NHL
Lightning's game in Buffalo on Friday rescheduled for March 4
NEW YORK (Dec. 21, 2022) - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightningand the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL...
NHL
Sully Says: "It Was a Tale of Two Games Inside the 60 Minutes"
The Penguins came into Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers looking for two big divisional points after their win streak ended at seven games on Sunday in Carolina. The Penguins then paid it forward, snapping the Blueshirts' win streak at seven games with a 3-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Fantilli's role at World Juniors discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Top 2023 Draft prospect could have 'coming out party' at tournament. Adam Fantilli could use the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship as a "coming out party" for fans looking to get to know the top prospect for the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Fantilli (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) will play for...
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Down Columbus, 5-3
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Two goals apiece by Travis Konecny (13th and 14th of the season) and Owen Tippett (9th and 10th) paced Philly offensively. Morgan Frost (6th) also scored for Philly.
NHL
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Begin Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. Minnesota
The Ducks return to home ice tonight for the start of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Future's Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks will play 10 consecutive games...
NHL
Prospect Report: Three CBJ draft picks headed to World Juniors
For many hockey fans, it's the most wonderful time of the year. The annual IIHF World Junior Championship begins Monday -- Boxing Day, in some corners of the world -- and always provides plenty of intrigue as well as a look at the future stars of the sport. The tournament...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
Comments / 0