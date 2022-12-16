ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

S.Africa's Ramaphosa favourite to keep ANC leadership despite scandal

By Claire DOYEN and Jan BORNMAN and Zama LUTHULI, LUCA SOLA, CÃ©line CLERY, MARCO LONGARI
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXGR3_0jkS6DgO00
South African President and African National Congress leader Cyril Ramaphosa listed his government's challenges and achievements over the past five years /AFP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to project confidence and authority on Friday at the opening of a ruling ANC party conference, where he is seeking re-election as party leader despite a tarnishing cash-heist scandal.

In a three-hour-long opening address, amid chants and heckling from a few delegates, Ramaphosa chronicled his government's challenges and achievements over the past five years.

The venerable party, shaped by Nelson Mandela into the main weapon that ended apartheid, has governed South Africa for 28 years. Its image today is stained by corruption, factionalism and declining support.

Ramaphosa told some 4,500 African National Congress (ANC) delegates at an events centre near Johannesburg to have the "courage and the honesty to recognise our shortcomings and resolve to correct them".

Among its failures, he cited rising poverty which gives "rise to a sense of hopelessness amongst our people".

But as he eyes a new term at the top of the ANC, he sounded a note of hope saying "green shoots are starting to sprout, I do believe better days lie ahead".

Ramaphosa is the favourite to continue leading the storied party.

Portraying himself as a graft-busting champion, Ramaphosa took control of the ANC in 2017 after his boss Jacob Zuma became mired in corruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wov89_0jkS6DgO00
Delegates arrive for the National Conference of the African National Congress /AFP

The party's majority in parliament means that it also has control over the process to approve the national president.

But Ramaphosa's clean-hands image has been dented by allegations he concealed a huge cash burglary at his farm rather than report the matter to the authorities.

Despite this, the 70-year-old leader appears on track to win the party leadership election.

A small group of heckling delegates tried to disrupt his address, chanting "Change! Change!" while also banging on their tables.

- 'Fix corruption' -

"Let us exercise discipline, let us exercise political consciousness," he said in his remarks urging delegates to debate issues instead of "shouting" and "howling at each other".

The conference started several hours behind schedule and was adjourned after Ramaphosa's speech. Voting would be delayed but was still expected to take place on Saturday, according to a senior ANC official.

Party delegate Sipho Pieterse, 36 and unemployed, said he was comforted by Ramaphosa's repeated commitment to tackle graft and pull the country out of a prolonged energy crisis.

"When he comes back as president tomorrow... the thieves of corruption are going to shiver and to shake," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhHwI_0jkS6DgO00
Ramaphosa is bidding to retain the reins of the ANC /AFP

But Thami Chamane, 30, unemployed, and one of the delegates disrupting the speech, wanted Ramaphosa to "step aside" over the farm scandal.

A victory would secure Ramaphosa a ticket to a fresh term as president after the 2024 elections, if his party wins that vote.

Ramaphosa won a reprieve ahead of the conference when the ANC used its majority in parliament to block a possible impeachment inquiry.

He is leading the list of only two nominated presidential candidates so far and is seen to be the most viable in the absence of better options in the 110-year-old party.

- Declining vote share -

The ex-trade unionist fronted the historic negotiations to end apartheid and helped draft the constitution -- hailed as one of Africa's most progressive charters.

Dodging the impeachment bullet likely emboldened his re-election bid, analysts say.

His rival is his former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is facing corruption allegations linked to Covid-19 funds.

Over the past decade, the party has lost its grip over key cities in municipal elections.

Its showing in this battlefield slumped last year under 50 percent for the first time.

On a national level, the ANC won the 2019 election with 57.5 percent of the vote, down from 62.15 percent in 2014.

But it remains South Africa's largest party.

Whoever emerges victorious in the vote will have to defuse anger at crippling power cuts and entrenched poverty.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Life is worse': Kenya's Ruto marks 100 days in office

Kenyan shop attendant Winnie Wanjiru Mwaura was brimming with hope when she signed up to be an election agent for William Ruto during the August 9 polls and elated when he became president. "They inflated the prices of goods, then give you a 500-shilling loan which can only buy two packets of maize flour," Michael Wafula, a 35-year-old mechanic, told AFP. For shop attendants like Mwaura, who earns just 700 Kenyan shillings a day, the fund will do little to change her fortunes.
AFP

N. Zealand top diplomat offers congratulations to Fiji's new PM-elect

New Zealand's foreign minister on Wednesday congratulated Sitiveni Rabuka on emerging victorious from Fiji's election, giving the troubled vote a seal of approval even before 16-year leader Frank Bainimarama has conceded. In a Twitter post, New Zealand's foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta offered her "congratulations" on forming a coalition to lead the country.
AFP

Gambian government says has foiled coup attempt

The Gambia's government on Wednesday said it had thwarted a coup attempt the previous day and arrested four soldiers. - Regional concern - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Wednesday it "strongly condemns" the coup attempt and "stands firmly by the democratically elected government" in The Gambia.
AFP

US plans new Israel-Arab meeting, hopes for Netanyahu restraint

The United States plans a meeting early in 2023 between Israel and Arab nations that recognize it as it pushes the incoming right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint, a US official said Tuesday. A senior US official said the United States plans a meeting "probably in the first quarter" of 2023 of foreign ministers from the so-called Negev summit in March.
AFP

Israel's Netanyahu forms new government

Veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had formed a new Israeli government on Wednesday, returning to power as the head of the most right-wing coalition in Israel's history.  Among his most controversial moves was promising an expanded national security ministry to the head of the Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben Gvir, who has a long history of using incendiary rhetoric against Arabs. 
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

UN Security Council adopts first ever Myanmar resolution

The UN Security Council called for Myanmar's junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi Wednesday as it adopted its first ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian country. Wednesday's resolution "urges" the junta to "immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners," including Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.
AFP

'Shame of Apurimac': Peru region disavows homegrown president

Apurimac, a poor, Indigenous-majority region in Peru's rural south, is the birthplace of the country's brand new president, Dina Boluarte. - 'Peru, I love you' - Castillo, who has Indigenous roots, is popular in poor, marginalized regions where the former rural school teacher and union leader embodies an antithesis to the political and economic elites in Lima.
AFP

Peru scrambles to exit chaos sparked by president's ouster

Peru's new president appointed new ministers Wednesday as the country reeled from ongoing protests against the ouster of her leftist predecessor and a diplomatic spat with Mexico simmered. His ouster was also criticized by leftist Latin American allies including Mexico, sparking a diplomatic row.
AFP

Ghosts of insecurity, inflation haunt Nigeria Christmas present

This year will be the fourth year running that Seyi Anne Moses has had to decide against going home to see her parents at Christmas. "I have decided again that I won't travel home this year due to the insecurity, the murders, the kidnappings and the rapes," she said.
AFP

EU concerned about Peru protesters 'killed', urges calm

The European Union added its voice Monday to calls for calm after nearly two weeks of protests prompted by the ouster of leftist ex-president Pedro Castillo. Operations at the airport of Arequipa, Peru's second busiest, resumed Monday after a week of closure due to protesters obstructing the runway with stones, sticks and burning tires.
AFP

Erdogan fires back at Western criticism of mayor's ban

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday fired back at Western criticism of a political ban imposed on Istanbul's popular opposition mayor ahead of next year's general election. Erdogan told his ruling party faithful and cheering supporters that foreign powers were trying to use the case to manipulate Turkish politics ahead of the vote.
AFP

Trans rights bill bitterly divides Spanish left

A transgender rights bill to be voted on this week has sparked bitter divisions within Spain's ruling left-wing coalition, pitting its powerful feminist lobby against LGBTQ equality campaigners. The law for the "genuine equality of trans people and for the guarantee of LGBTI rights" -- which will be put to a vote on Thursday -- is one of the flagship projects of the equality ministry which is held by Podemos, the radical left-wing junior partner in Spain's Socialist-led coalition.
AFP

Australia urges release of citizens in China

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday urged the release of citizens held in China, as she prepared to embark on a landmark visit to Beijing. The last official visit to Beijing by an Australian foreign minister was in 2018. 
AFP

Indonesia's 'all-gendered' priests on verge of extinction

After dawn in a small eastern Indonesia town, a young man holds an ornate umbrella over non-binary priest Puang Matowa Nani, as they walk barefoot to a nearby pond to perform the annual ritual of Mappalili. - A 'floating soul' - At the pond, bordering a lush green rice field, Nani led the Mappalili ritual and chanted a prayer as other Bissu in bright silk blouses, headdresses and embroidered skirts walked behind in a parade.
AFP

AFP

100K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy