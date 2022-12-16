Keeping us cozy throughout the winter months, Supreme has joined forces with American skiwear company Spyder on a co-branded range of apparel and accessories. The collection, which arrives alongside ski-themed releases from the likes of adidas x Gucci, Pucci, Louis Vuitton and more, is comprised of fleece jackets paired with matching pants, as well as tees and balaclavas. The outerwear design, offered in gray/black, red/blue and green/brown, arrives with spider web details throughout in contrasting colors, while Supreme’s branding is reworked in Spyder’s signature typeface. The ski brand’s logo is applied to the front as well as the zipper of the jacket. The same color theme continues on the fleece pants, which are complete with drawstrings at the hem.

1 DAY AGO