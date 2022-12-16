Read full article on original website
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Louis Vuitton Readies the LV Skate Sneaker With Monogram Flower Detailing
First spotted on the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway,. has officially released its LV Skate sneaker. The new footwear silhouette, which calls on signature ’90s design codes with a bulkier build and statement colorways, nods to the House’s classic motifs with Monogram Flower detailing and bicolor uppers. In terms of construction, the shoe enlists technical mesh, calf leather and suede — together, the contrasting textiles appear intricately entangled, with a standout padded collar, double laces and a rubber outsole finished with miniature logo inclusions.
Supreme x Spyder Collaborate for the First Time on Skiwear Collection
Keeping us cozy throughout the winter months, Supreme has joined forces with American skiwear company Spyder on a co-branded range of apparel and accessories. The collection, which arrives alongside ski-themed releases from the likes of adidas x Gucci, Pucci, Louis Vuitton and more, is comprised of fleece jackets paired with matching pants, as well as tees and balaclavas. The outerwear design, offered in gray/black, red/blue and green/brown, arrives with spider web details throughout in contrasting colors, while Supreme’s branding is reworked in Spyder’s signature typeface. The ski brand’s logo is applied to the front as well as the zipper of the jacket. The same color theme continues on the fleece pants, which are complete with drawstrings at the hem.
Kim Is In Her Rodeo Fashion Phase
It’s been a big fashion year for Kim Kardashian. We’ve seen her cycle through an array of style eras, from superhero silhouettes to La Dolce Vita glamour. The latest theme on Kim’s sartorial agenda? Western-inspired pieces—with a healthy dollop of ’90s cool for good measure.
Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene over the weekend giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Burberry look that we’re absolutely swooning over!. For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took...
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
Diddy Gifts His Twin Daughters Matching Range Rovers As They Celebrate Futuristic Sweet 16
Diddy is the best dad ever! The 53-year-old rapper bought matching Range Rovers for his 16-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs and he presented the luxurious gift at their Sweet 16 party on Saturday, December 17. The epic moment documented on Diddy’s Instagram Stories showed the twins in shock as they saw their dream cars, which both had big red bows on the hoods.
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Ashley Darby Nails Holiday Party Style in a Jaw-Dropping Green Corset Gown
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member glowed in a strapless emerald dress, which perfectly coordinated with her sons' little bowties. Ashley Darby is slaying the holiday season with a sizzling-hot look that even has Santa wanting to put her on the naughty list. On December 18, The Real Housewives...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Naomi Campbell Elevates Sheer Dress With Dramatic Feather Straps & Sharp Pumps at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars aligned at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. Naomi Campbell was among the A-list bunch. The legendary supermodel pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, arriving in a sheer floor-length dress. The garment included dramatic feather details near the straps and had a see-through skirt with lace accents on the hem. To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with a diamond choker...
H&M Is Selling Justin Bieber Merch Without His Consent
Justin Bieber isn’t too happy with fast fashion retailer H&M. The musician took to Instagram Stories after noticing that the Swedish brand was selling merch using his name and likeness. “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn’t buy if I were you,” he wrote, followed by the next slide that read, “The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT.”
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse Inside Mason’s Bar Mitzvah: Ice Cream, Chicken Fingers and More
A feast fit for a king — or a teen! Scott Disick gave fans a peek at son Mason's bar mitzvah, which featured several food trucks offering an array of snacks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 39, shared photos from the lavish bash via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 19. "Thanks @RaisingCanes […]
People are scared of Kris Jenner's new Christmas decorations of herself
Kris Jenner’s Instagram followers have been left ‘scared’ after she showed off her new Christmas decorations designed to look like herself. In a post on Instagram, the 67-year-old momager revealed her custom-made decorations, which show a mini Kris dressed as Santa about to pop down a chimney.
John Mayer Unpacks His F-ckboy Tendencies on Latest Episode of 'Call Her Daddy'
On the latest episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, everyone’s fav musician with a guitar, John Mayer, addressed dating while sober — and with a reputation. “That is what that is,” the Grammy Award winner responded to the claim that he was a “womanizer.” “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something,” somewhat absolving himself of responsibility.
Susan Alexandra on the Launch of Hanukkah-Themed Judaica Collection
Known for its truly whimsical jewelry and home decor pieces, Instagram-favorite brand Susan Alexandra has launched its Judaica collection, just in time for Hanukkah. The New York-based brand celebrates the eight-night-and-day-long holiday with a wide array of fruit-inspired menorahs and rainbow-colored candle holders and accessories, complete with Jewish iconography. The cheeky array of wearable art includes a fun selection of beaded necklaces featuring classic Yiddish phrases, like “Oy Vey” or “Chutzpah” in curved handwriting.
The Hypebae Best: The Top 10 Sneakers and Shoes of 2022
Footwear came back with a bang this year, not unlike in 2020 and 2021 — but this time, some of our favorite kicks came as a result of an impressive roster of designer collaborations and a number of unsuspecting brands finding their way back into our hearts. Unsurprisingly, Nike...
A Closer Look at Fendi's Luxe New Homeware Collection
Fendi just launched its latest series of home decor and lifestyle accessories, joining the Fendi Casa world. Developed under the creative direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, the new homeware range is designed with carefully selected materials like Nappa leather and Limoges porcelain. Elsewhere, the collection features natural wood and cashmere for a truly luxurious feel.
