Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is one step closer to US extradition: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, who has been in the custody of Bahamian authorities, is facing extradition to the United States following a hearing. According to reports, Bankman-Fried appeared in a hearing of the Bahamas Magistrate Court on Dec. 21 — the third since his arrest — where he waived his right to a formal extradition process that could have taken weeks. Officials from the U.S. Embassy, Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service were reportedly in attendance to facilitate Bankman-Fried’s handover, for which he had first signed papers on Dec. 20.
CoinTelegraph
SBF signs extradition papers, set to return to face charges in the US
Sam Bankman-Fried, the jailed founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, reportedly signed papers on Dec. 20 that will soon see him handed over to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents and flown to the United States to face criminal charges. The move was expected, as Bankman-Fried was reported to...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and consented to the extradition — Law Decoded, Dec. 12-19.
Welcome to Law Decoded, your weekly digest of all the major developments in the field of regulation. The FTX drama escalated last week when the Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, at the request of the United States government. Within hours, politicians, crypto executives and influencers had all booted up their Twitter apps to comment on the arrest of the former CEO, who had to miss his testimony before the U.S. Congress. However, the text of SBF’s planned testimony was obtained by the media, wherein he blamed the inclusion of FTX.US in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy on John J. Ray III, a restructuring lawyer who assumed the role of FTX CEO after the bankruptcy filing.
Jury: Michael Capps, former Kansas legislator, guilty of federal COVID-19 fraud
Federal prosecutors accused the Wichita business owner of defrauding banks and government agencies out of more than $470,000.
Comments / 0