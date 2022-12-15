ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 25

Bryan Payton
5d ago

Pakistan and China are good friends, let them deal with it, we're out of there. Perhaps China should invade Afghanistan next, I could use a good laugh.

Reply(1)
5
Aravind Gowda
4d ago

Let’s Pakistan’s all weather friend China resolve this problem!!! Why America now??? Pakistan prime minister said “Afghanistan got freedom from Shackles of America”!! What that means ???

Reply
4
Ebenezer Ojo
3d ago

Let Pakistan deal with the monster they themselves created. They designated a portion of their country called the Tribal areas which is not permissible even to the Pakistan military. Talibans were created in these Tribal area.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy