disneytips.com

H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live

Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’

Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Parade

Katy Perry Steals the Show in Red Holiday Gown to Celebrate Career Accomplishment

Celebrating in style! Katy Perry got all dolled up to tell her fans about a major milestone she recently hit for her holiday song, "Cozy Little Christmas." After initially releasing the festive tune in 2018, the American Idol judge, 38, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that the song has officially gone Platinum, meaning it has sold one million copies.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Popculture

'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error

Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
People

Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart

The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
