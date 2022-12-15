Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
disneytips.com
H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live
Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’
Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
John Mayer reveals inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'
John Mayer has put to rest the theory that "Your Body Is A Wonderland" is about one of his former celebrity girlfriends.
Katy Perry Steals the Show in Red Holiday Gown to Celebrate Career Accomplishment
Celebrating in style! Katy Perry got all dolled up to tell her fans about a major milestone she recently hit for her holiday song, "Cozy Little Christmas." After initially releasing the festive tune in 2018, the American Idol judge, 38, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that the song has officially gone Platinum, meaning it has sold one million copies.
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Popculture
'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error
Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
