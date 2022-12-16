Read full article on original website
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Gabrielle Union Fires Shots at Dwayne Wade’s Ex and Mother to Transgender Daughter Zaya
It appears Gabrielle Union is taking shots at Siohvaughn Funches, the mother to her husband’s daughter Zaya Wade. Zaya was born male but transitioned to female in 2020. Last month, Dwayne Wade petitioned to have Zaya’s gender changed to female but Siovaughn countered the suit with one of her own – to prevent her child from legally changing his name and gender.
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots
Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
hiphopnc.com
You’ve Got Nerve: Wendy Williams’ Ex Requests More Money From Guardian
Looks like the ex-husband of media powerhouse Wendy Williams is now in the poor house… or so he claims. The Sun reports that Kevin Hunter is looking for court intervention after his alimony checks stopped rolling in. It looks like alimony payments ended in February of this year, and as a result, Kevin is now at risk of losing his home. You know… the one he shares with the long-term mistress that he knocked up.
Did R. Kelly Release A New Album While In Federal Prison?
The release comes three months after the singer was found guilty of federal sex crimes in his hometown of Chicago.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
Brooklyn pastor who was robbed while preaching charged with wire fraud and lying to FBI in unrelated case
The flashy, jewelry-flaunting Brooklyn pastor who reported being robbed while preaching at his church this past summer was arrested on federal charges Monday -- unrelated to the July incident -- for allegedly defrauding a parishioner, trying to extort a businessman and lying to the FBI, according to a federal indictment.
BET
Megan Thee Stallion Ex-Bodyguard Guard Mysteriously Disappears Ahead Of Court Appearance, Police Say
Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard seemingly has gone missing before his slated court appearance next week in the trial of Meg and Tory Lanez. Justin Edison, a key witness in the trial, has disappeared, according to TMZ. However, he’s not marked as a missing person as of right now.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
Complex
Gunna’s Attorney Addresses Snitching Claims Following Rapper’s Jail Release
A day after the rapper was released from Fulton County Jail, attorney Steve Sadow took to Instagram to address the snitching allegations against his client. “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”
Complex
Gucci Mane Calls for Investigation Into Pooh Shiesty’s Treatment in Prison
Gucci Mane has called for an investigation into Pooh Shiesty’s treatment in prison. “We do not pay attention to how inmates in the US are treated!” Gucci wrote in an Instagram post that he captioned, “This is unacceptable!”. He explained that the incarcerated Florida rapper, who was...
2 men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
CNN
