Read full article on original website
Related
Japan approves long-range weapons to counter growing threats from rivals
Japan on Friday unveiled a new national security plan that signals the country's biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and veering from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals.
The UK just took a step closer to space flight
The United Kingdom is one step closer to conducting its first ever satellite launch from its own shores.
10 new train journeys for 2023
While governments prevaricate over climate change measures, millions of travelers worldwide have been voting with their feet and switching to trains as their preferred mode of transport.
North Korea ready to prove ICBM progress by firing at normal trajectory, Kim's sister claims
North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a normal trajectory, leader Kim Jong Un's sister said Tuesday in state media, a flight pattern that could prove the weapons can threaten the continental United States.
Japan just delivered a lump of coal to investors across the globe
Wall Street just received a big lump of Christmas coal.
'One extreme to the other': Chinese megacity Chongqing says people with Covid can go to work
The sprawling Chinese metropolis of Chongqing announced Sunday that public sector employees testing positive for Covid-19 can go to work "as normal," a remarkable turnaround for a city that only weeks ago had been in the throes of a mass lockdown.
Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies.
China wants Covid patients to go to work. The public isn't so sure
Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks.
China's Covid 'chaos': How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms.
Xiaomi layoffs: Thousands of tech jobs cut as China's unemployment crisis deepens
Xiaomi, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, has begun layoffs in China at a time when the world's second largest economy is grappling with an enormous unemployment crisis.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0