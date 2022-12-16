ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

10 of the Best New Bars in Milwaukee

THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. Good bars usually feel lived-in, so forgive us if we’re skeptical of the atmosphere of a bar that’s entirely new construction. But damn if Draft & Vessel didn’t clone the warm, cozy feeling of its Shorewood original into its new Tosa location, right down to the two “snug” booths and the historic Milwaukee panorama above the bar. Beer takes center stage here, with a carefully curated range of styles displayed on a menu on screens behind the bar – the only TVs in the place. Eight of the 33 draft lines offer wine and cocktails, and you’ll find a full assortment of nonalcoholic offerings as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods. The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun. According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

All-fiber internet network expanding to West Bend and Washington County, WI

The network, which will be TDS’ first fiber build in Washington County, will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8Gig, while 10Gig dedicated connections will be available for businesses. Washington County Insider on YouTube. TDS’ plans demonstrate the importance of fast and reliable internet...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
OAK CREEK, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin

“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
MILWAUKEE, WI
domino

When He’s Not on Set, This Hairstylist Is Renovating a Milwaukee Home All on His Own

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When longtime hairstylist Marcel Dagenais (he has worked on such shows as Broad City and most recently with Natasha Lyonne on Russian Doll) and his partner, Ben, bought their home in Milwaukee in 2020, Marcel wanted to start with a blank slate. So he set out to paint their circa-1946 red-brick house white. “I was blissfully unaware of what I was about to get into,” he says. After hours researching the best products (he went with Romabio, a lime-based masonry paint that absorbs into the brick and can last up to 20 years), he patched some of the cracks, primed, and got to work. His only regret? Using a roller instead of a sprayer. “I was in the best shape of my life—I was ripped—but it was so hard,” he recalls. It was the very first renovation Marcel documented for his then-new YouTube channel, Brew City Builds (also on Instagram @brewcitybuilds), and he doesn’t mind that some viewers don’t love the transformation as much as he does. “People are like, you ruined the brick. But when I pull up, especially in winter when it’s snowing, I still think, damn, the house looks great,” he says with a laugh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted

BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Horicon Bank promotes three employees | By Natalie Schmitz

December 19, 2022 – West Bend/Horicon/Fond du Lac, WI – Horicon Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant within their organization. Grace Bruins was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Grace joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp

MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy