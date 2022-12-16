Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
milwaukeemag.com
10 of the Best New Bars in Milwaukee
THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. Good bars usually feel lived-in, so forgive us if we’re skeptical of the atmosphere of a bar that’s entirely new construction. But damn if Draft & Vessel didn’t clone the warm, cozy feeling of its Shorewood original into its new Tosa location, right down to the two “snug” booths and the historic Milwaukee panorama above the bar. Beer takes center stage here, with a carefully curated range of styles displayed on a menu on screens behind the bar – the only TVs in the place. Eight of the 33 draft lines offer wine and cocktails, and you’ll find a full assortment of nonalcoholic offerings as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods. The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun. According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the...
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
All-fiber internet network expanding to West Bend and Washington County, WI
The network, which will be TDS’ first fiber build in Washington County, will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8Gig, while 10Gig dedicated connections will be available for businesses. Washington County Insider on YouTube. TDS’ plans demonstrate the importance of fast and reliable internet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
WISN
WISN 12 News is taking a look back at Kent Wainscott's career as he heads toward retirement
MILWAUKEE — Kent Wainscott is retiring after 34 years of reporting for WISN 12 News. He came to Milwaukee in 1988 after working at stations in Terre Haute, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio. This week we will be showing highlights and memorable moments from throughout Kent's career.
shepherdexpress.com
Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin
“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
domino
When He’s Not on Set, This Hairstylist Is Renovating a Milwaukee Home All on His Own
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When longtime hairstylist Marcel Dagenais (he has worked on such shows as Broad City and most recently with Natasha Lyonne on Russian Doll) and his partner, Ben, bought their home in Milwaukee in 2020, Marcel wanted to start with a blank slate. So he set out to paint their circa-1946 red-brick house white. “I was blissfully unaware of what I was about to get into,” he says. After hours researching the best products (he went with Romabio, a lime-based masonry paint that absorbs into the brick and can last up to 20 years), he patched some of the cracks, primed, and got to work. His only regret? Using a roller instead of a sprayer. “I was in the best shape of my life—I was ripped—but it was so hard,” he recalls. It was the very first renovation Marcel documented for his then-new YouTube channel, Brew City Builds (also on Instagram @brewcitybuilds), and he doesn’t mind that some viewers don’t love the transformation as much as he does. “People are like, you ruined the brick. But when I pull up, especially in winter when it’s snowing, I still think, damn, the house looks great,” he says with a laugh.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted
BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
New Life For A Key Corner: Mixed-Use Development Planned For 10th and Marquette
I still remember when this was an abandoned gas station, an ugly, derelict property on perhaps our city’s most prominent corner. Then the city acquired it, led demolition, helped gain closure from the Department of Natural Resources, and put it up for sale. That investment appears to be paying...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank promotes three employees | By Natalie Schmitz
December 19, 2022 – West Bend/Horicon/Fond du Lac, WI – Horicon Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant within their organization. Grace Bruins was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Grace joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody
Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
CBS 58
The start of winter looks to be rather impactful with snow, wind into the holiday weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--All eyes are on a developing winter storm set to impact our area late Wednesday night and go into Friday. We're talking snow and wind. It's too soon to talk about snow amounts but rest assured the CBS 58 Ready Weather team is on top of the latest developments and will keep you updated.
CBS 58
Judge disappointed in city, property owners as Northridge Mall demolition is still in limbo
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- As the legal battle with the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall property continues, the judge in the case said the court is growing impatient with both the company and the city of Milwaukee. "It is still our hope that they will raze the property," Assistant City...
