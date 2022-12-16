Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
EJ NDUKA TALKS, UPDATED MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER LINEUP
No additional updates on the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit for those who have asked. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a great discussion with MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka discussing MLW returning to run more consistently, how that changes his training as a wrestler, his recent push as a singles top star in the promotion, feuding with Alexander Hammerstone, talents he wants to work with, his team with Calvin Tankman, what the holidays look like for the Nduka family, why he doesn't want to wrestle anyone who isn't nervous before they perform, advice to talents who like him were new to wrestling before the WWE PC system who exit WWE, his hopes for MLW in the next year and tons more.
NEW TITLE MATCH SET FOR MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER IN PHILLY
Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye World Featherweight Title Fight signed for MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping. A championship bout has been inked for January 7th as the reigning Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will make her third defense as the inaugural champion.
NJPW STAR TEASES HE IS HEADING TO DYNAMITE, PRE-SALE FOR RETURN TO INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI AND MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling's Chase Owens teased he would be at tonight's AEW Dynamite in San Antonio on his social media, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be appearing on the broadcast. If anyone is attending tonight, we are seeking live notes and Dark - Elevation taping results. There will...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
AEW is currently taping Dark - Elevation in Garland, Texas:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Workhorsemen. *Konosuke Takesihita & Top Flight & Matt Hardy & Ethan Page with Isaiah Kassidy vs. The Trust Busters. **ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Vert Vixen. *Marina Shafir...
WWE RAW UPDATE
For those who have asked, WWE is only slated to broadcast tonight's Raw episode in Des Moines, Iowa tonight. They are not taping an additional episode tonight, nor were there any plans to ever do so. Next week's Raw, however, is not slated to be a live broadcast from Columbus,...
BEING THE ELITE RECAP
Young Bucks stand ins are holding coffee for Matt & Nick as Brandon gets the shot set up. Bucks into from and talk about how much coffee they’ve had. The Bucks explain their time crunch this week as they travel out on Wednesday instead of Tuesday. Travel montage. Ryan...
