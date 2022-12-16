ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings

I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Don’t Panic, Billings. Lights and Sirens on Saturday are Xmas Cheer

Now in its third year, Billings' Shop With a Cop program is a pretty special event, especially for the 50 local children who get the opportunity to go Christmas shopping with local responders. These kids also get to experience the thrill of riding in cop cars, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles on Saturday (12/17) through the heart of downtown Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings

This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy