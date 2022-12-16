Read full article on original website
Thanks to this Dog Salon in Billings, My Pooch has Never Looked So Good
Peanut is the cutest nut in the tree of peas. He’s a Pekinese and if you watch the Westminster Dog Shows over Thanksgiving, you’d know Pekinese win the competition quite often. It’s because of their coat! Their fur is like human hair. Credit Nikki V. Peanut used...
I Spent An Hour To Find The Best Oil Change Pricing in Billings
I'm honestly exhausted, mentally, after realizing I needed to get the oil changed in my car. Since moving to Billings, I haven't had this issue... as my last car came with free oil changes for 5 years from the dealer. After trading that vehicle in last year, my new ride (from Kia) didn't come with that luxury. So, I set off on the adventure to find the most reasonable pricing for an oil change.
School open tomorrow, Wednesday, in Billings during Extreme Cold
Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham just sent out a notice to parents concerning the weather conditions in the area. Edited for readability by Josh Rath. Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21st, the schools will operate with our cold weather protocols. The temperature in the morning is expected to be 17 below zero...
Help Fill Empty Stockings in Billings And Make Christmas Special
This holiday season, there are over 850 children in Foster Care within Yellowstone County alone. Of those, Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine is trying to bring Christmas to 200 of them this year. What is needed?. Yellowstone Valley Woman Magazine has a complete, updated daily list of kids and what they...
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
An Open Letter to the Man at Kohl’s in Billings
My spouse and I ventured out to Kohl’s in Shiloh Crossing to do a little holiday shopping. We were a couple of the first customers last Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We noticed a man was watching us as we ventured through the store. Wherever we were he was there...
Don’t Panic, Billings. Lights and Sirens on Saturday are Xmas Cheer
Now in its third year, Billings' Shop With a Cop program is a pretty special event, especially for the 50 local children who get the opportunity to go Christmas shopping with local responders. These kids also get to experience the thrill of riding in cop cars, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles on Saturday (12/17) through the heart of downtown Billings.
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings
This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
[Breaking] Robbery at Maverick Casino on 14th St W in Billings
Tonight around 5:01 PM, Billings Police responded to Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street West in Billings for a call of a robbery. The male suspect reportedly entered the casino wearing all black, and pointed a handgun at an employee, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described...
Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings
According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
2 Billings Women Sentenced To Prison for Armed Robbery of Casino
This just in from the United States Justice Department on December 16th:. Two Billings women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison. Makyla Fetter, 28,...
