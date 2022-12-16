ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Winchester Eastern darts by Cincinnati Woodward in easy victory

Winchester Eastern earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cincinnati Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Winchester Eastern took on West Union on December 15 at West Union. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Beaver Eastern finally puts Lucasville Valley away

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Beaver Eastern bumped Lucasville Valley for a 96-92 vcitory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Lucasville Valley and Beaver Eastern squared off with January 28, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School last season. For more, click here.
LUCASVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Urbana rides the rough off South Charleston Southeastern

Urbana collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 63-52 verdict on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Urbana took on Dayton Carroll on December 13 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
URBANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Woodward takes a toll on Cincinnati St. Xavier

Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Woodward spurred past Cincinnati St. Xavier 55-44 on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Lima Senior earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lima Senior did just enough to beat Dayton Dunbar 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 18. The start wasn't the problem for Dayton Dunbar, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Lima Senior through the end of the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Lisa L. Clay

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Lisa has left us, but with joy we know she is with Jesus. Lisa Lynne Clay, 62, of Circleville left her earthly body on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. To plant a tree in memory of Lisa...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy