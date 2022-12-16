Read full article on original website
Local boy and grandmother make, deliver gifts to Union Hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pediatric patients and a local hospital received a very special surprise Wednesday for the holidays thanks to a young boy’s generous heart. 11-year-old Owen Farnsworth and his grandmother Patti Farnsworth delivered totes filled with toys and teddy bears to Union Hospital’s pediatric unit.
Bell ringers to move indoors due to approaching frigid temperatures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the weather forecast calling for frigid temperatures and snow, the Salvation Army of Vigo County says they will only staff locations where Red Kettles can be kept indoors. The move comes as the group reaches the homestretch of their yearly campaign, with only...
Terminally ill man receives kind gesture for Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a time of year that’s often filled with excitement and lots of smiles, but for some, this Christmas is difficult. It’s especially tough for Mandy Allen. Her dad, Rob Teague, has a brain tumor. “He is the most caring, most...
History uncovered at Swope, painting fully restored
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A painting at the Swope Art Museum has recently undergone a months-long restoration process and is now back in the museum just in time for the holidays. “I found this painting and I could see that it couldn’t be exhibited, it had some places...
Hospital workers donate gifts for Knox Co. children
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — More than 150 less-fortunate Knox County children will receive a Christmas gift this year thanks to the employees at Good Samaritan Hospital. According to a release from Good Samaritan, employees took part in the Giving Tree program this year to assemble hundreds of gifts ranging from clothing to toys, games, crafts, and other necessities. Those gifts will go to 170 less-fortunate children from the Vincennes community, North Knox and South Knox elementary schools.
Housefire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to...
Joink expanding fiber internet access to Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute-based technology company announced they have begun expanding their fiber-optic internet services to Brazil. According to Joink LLC, construction has already begun, and the first customers will have their connections activated starting in early 2023. “We are excited to see an investment such...
