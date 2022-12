Traditionally, the fourth line on a hockey team is made up of pluggers. Players with little skill who are tasked with playing little minutes so the top lines can rest up. Not much is expected and the hope has always been that they don’t screw up and at best get the puck in the offensive zone. But this season, the Seattle Kraken have used a fourth line that has been productive. They’ve scored some goals and played solid defense, finding a way to contribute in limited time on the ice.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO