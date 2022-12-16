All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Like any winter wardrobe essential, shearling boots are equally as stylish as they are practical. They’re also the perfect foundation for building the ultimate après ski look, whether you plan on hitting the slopes or not. It goes without mentioning that the Ugg craze is still in full swing, and luckily, there are pairs in classic chestnut and black to snag (while you still can, of course). The Ugg fan base reaches far and wide—from the cool girl you see on the street styling her boots with a cozy knitwear set to celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

