Read full article on original website
Related
Zendaya’s New Bob Is Also This Year’s Hottest Haircut
The bob haircut has reigned supreme this year. Hairstylist Luke Hersheson even went so far as to declare it the hottest style of summer. And the look has been championed by the likes of Helena Christensen, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber. Now, Zendaya has joined in and gone for a dramatic chop.
The Best Fashion Instagrams for the Week: Kendall Jenner, Marc Jacobs, Lizzo, and More
Big times call for big hats! That’s the sartorial mood right now, thanks to Kendall Jenner who made a cameo on Instagram earlier this week posing on a snow-strewn mountain. The supermodel stunned in a verdant green Loewe puffer with a pair of dark wash jeans and a brown, faux fur pirate hat. Not a bad way to add a little flair to an otherwise casual outfit.
Snuggle Up in 32 of the Season’s Best Shearling Boots
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Like any winter wardrobe essential, shearling boots are equally as stylish as they are practical. They’re also the perfect foundation for building the ultimate après ski look, whether you plan on hitting the slopes or not. It goes without mentioning that the Ugg craze is still in full swing, and luckily, there are pairs in classic chestnut and black to snag (while you still can, of course). The Ugg fan base reaches far and wide—from the cool girl you see on the street styling her boots with a cozy knitwear set to celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.
Rihanna Shares a First Look at Her Baby Boy on TikTok
When it comes to social media, if there’s one thing Rihanna knows, it’s how to make a splash. Whether it’s her hilariously savage clapbacks on Twitter from years past (“Good luck with booking that stage u speak of” should be printed out and hung in the Louvre), or the Instagram posts of her smoking cigars and drinking fine wine on one of her annual girls yacht trips, nobody seems to be having more fun with their posts than Rihanna. Plus, will there ever be a more iconic social media handle—ever—than “badgalriri”?
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest Red Carpet Look to Date
Margot Robbie never fails to turn heads on the red carpet, whether she’s draped in exquisite Chanel haute couture at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York, or wearing an olive-green Jacquemus tiered maxi dress to promote Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Australian actor’s sartorial choices tend to err on the demure side, but her latest appearance threw fans a fashion curveball.
Collection
Alessandro Dell’Acqua isn’t inclined to follow any fashion craze; anything that screams trendy makes him cringe. “I stick to my obsessions, they’re very dear to me,” he joked at a pre-fall appointment. His clothes are fit for the diva of a neo-noir Italian movie, with a twist of bourgeois eroticism, and a fine-tuned mix of what’s current with sensuous hints of retro.
Move Over, Emily. We’re Vibing on Sylvie-Ready Real Life Looks From Paris
The third season of Emily in Paris returns today, amid a vibe shift. If last year was all about Emily’s style, now we’re looking to Sylvie for inspiration. The former Savoir boss (whose outfits are rumored to be influenced by Carine Roitfeld) works Parisian style like nobody’s business in a wardrobe heavy on form-fitting midi skirts, one-shouldered-dresses, embroidered blazers, and classic button-down shirts from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent. Below we track Sylvie-esque flair on the streets of the French capital. Scroll through to get in the mood for Emily in Paris, and follow our Street Style Trend Tracker for the best looks from the season.
Kim Is In Her Rodeo Fashion Phase
It’s been a big fashion year for Kim Kardashian. We’ve seen her cycle through an array of style eras, from superhero silhouettes to La Dolce Vita glamour. The latest theme on Kim’s sartorial agenda? Western-inspired pieces—with a healthy dollop of ’90s cool for good measure.
The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Favourite Jimmy Choos That “Started Everything” for the Brand
Nowadays, Jimmy Choo is a household name, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to the Princess of Wales being among the luxury shoe brand’s high-profile fans. But it was another royal who was credited for putting the label on the map back in the day: Princess Diana. Specifically, it was...
Over in Aspen, Gigi Hadid Feted Her Guest in Residence Pop-Up
Rumblings of Gigi and Bella Hadid sightings had swept through Aspen, Colorado quickly last weekend, but on Sunday evening, it became clear that the two weren’t just in town to luxuriate in slope-side splendor. While it may be a small village where word travels fast, it’s also a significant retail hub, making it the perfect place to open the second outpost for Gigi’s cashmere collection, Guest in Residence.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Jennie Kim, Hailey Bieber, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. An air of holiday glam permeated this week's best beauty Instagrams. The seasonal details were easy to spot in our feed-favored manicures, including Harley Viera-Newton's nails coated in glitter and jewels and nail artist Betina Goldstein's reverse French mani-colored crimson, with negative space glossed in subtle shimmer. A similar hue found favor with Hailey Bieber, who paired the polish with curlers and the glazed complexion that has become her signature.
Kendall Jenner Does Goth-Girl Lace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s new hit series, Wednesday, know that it’s worth your while purely for the gothic fashion. From Jenna Ortega’s moody turn as lead character Wednesday Addams to Catherine Zeta-Jones’s iconic portrayal of the ever-glamorous Addams matriarch, Morticia, the show’s costumes are a feast for the eyes.
Jennifer Lopez’s Guide to Glowing Skin and “Lightbulb” Contouring
Jennifer Lopez is a true icon. From her chart-topping hits to her beloved rom-com roles, the multi-hyphenate star has been one of Hollywood’s most influential performers for over three decades. The 53-year-old star is also a style icon, complementing her fierce fashion with bombshell hair, killer manicures, and—of course—that famously enviable glow. With the launch of her line JLo Beauty, and today’s edition of Vogue Beauty Secrets, Lopez is finally sharing the secrets behind the latter. From her lit-from-within skin care to her brilliant contouring strategy, the actor, singer, and entrepreneur walks us through her beauty routine.
Disney Channel's Former Costume Designer Doesn't Get the Y2K-Resurgence Either
If you grew up in the mid-2000s, you didn’t merely watch the Disney Channel, you became immersed in it. The shows often served as a springboard for the lead actors, such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, and Raven-Symoné, to become household—or, more accurately, playground—names. Merchandise, albums, and nationwide tours accompanied the most successful ones. The commercials between programs were, more often than not, adverts for other Disney Channel-affiliated works and products. And if all that wasn’t enough, there was the unforgettable, sparkly aesthetic—bedazzled flip phones, embroidered jeans, hot pink baby tees—that defined each show.
Argentinian Singer Nathy Peluso Finished Off Her Tour in Epic Style
Over the past year, Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso has taken her Calambre tour across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S., with various other special sets along the way (you may have caught her at Coachella this year). Peluso says that what she likes most about being on the road, and performing songs from her debut album of the same name (including her latest hit, “Estas Buenisimo”), are the creative and collaborative aspects. “One of my favorite parts of tour life is the opportunity to connect with my fans and share my music with them in person,” Peluso tells Vogue. “It’s an incredible feeling. I feel very lucky.”
‘It Needs to Be Seen With People’: Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley on the Startling Power of Women Talking
In Sarah Polley’s new film Women Talking (based on Miriam Toews’s 2018 novel, itself based loosely on actual events), the titular women are engaging in the titular colloquies as they come to terms with a horrific realization: that the male members of their isolated religious colony have long drugged and raped the community’s women and girls in their sleep. The crimes, once dismissed as figments of female imagination or attributed to demons, have finally resulted in arrests, and with only 24 hours to spare while the men are away posting bail, 11 women gather in a hayloft to debate and determine nothing less than their collective futures. Do they remain and forgive, stay and fight, or start a new life elsewhere?
Is Hailey Bieber Wearing Justin’s Sweater?
When it comes to Justin and Hailey Bieber wardrobe, the couple tend to take a “what’s mine is yours” approach. It’s something Justin even admitted in a video of his tour bus. “We tend to share clothes,” he said. It makes sense: Given they both share a love of designer streetwear, why not? But for the pair’s latest spotting in Los Angeles yesterday, Hailey stepped out in a sports jersey that has Justin’s name written all over it.
Diamond Necklaces Are Forever—Shop Vogue’s Edit of Sparkling Strands
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Diamond necklaces are a forever classic. They are a mainstay in handed-down jewelry, self-purchased jewelry, and every category in between. The best diamond necklaces are those that can add to one’s personal style. Though we may all dream of a show-stopping whopper (like Audrey Hepburn’s famous Breakfast at Tiffany’s necklace), the reality of such a large piece is twofold: too showy for every day and too spendy for the vast majority.
Vogue Club at the Met: An Exclusive Tour of the Costume Institute
You’re invited to Vogue Club’s private night at the museum, in celebration of the 2023 Met Gala! Be among the first to experience the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty with our exclusive members-only tour. STAY TUNED FOR MORE INFORMATION!
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Slipped Into Streamlined Shapes
Simple can often be mistaken for boring, but this week’s red carpets proved that a streamlined shape can still bring some drama. Instead of dramatic shapes or over-the-top embellishments, the best dressed stars opted for designs that were decidedly pared-back—with just enough visual interest to make them shine.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0