New details are out about the movie which brings Idris Elba back as John Luther, this time on Netflix. The streaming service has announced an official title — Luther: The Fallen Sun — as well as released new photos for the film premiering in March 2023. It will have been about four years (depending on if you watched in the UK or US) since we last saw Elba in the role in the Season 5 finale — when Luther was arrested and Ruth Wilson’s Alice may or may not have died. Check out the images above and below.

5 HOURS AGO