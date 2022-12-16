Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Looking for a new classic Christmas movie? Try a fresh spin on an old favorite
Most would agree: One of the best things about the holidays is downtime to cozy up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and watch a tried-and-true favorite holiday movie. This year, I offer you a challenge when you're tempted to watch "Home Alone" for the tenth time since November: Try something new that might still give you the warm and cozy familiar feel of what you're used to.
Albany Herald
Even the ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Cast Was Surprised by Its Twists & Turns (VIDEO)
On December 14, the search officially began for a priceless — and still unexplained — artifact in the first two episodes of Disney+‘s National Treasure: Edge of History. And while there is still much to be revealed about the aforementioned item that wound up in the hands of nascent treasure hunter Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) and her crew, we do know a few things about what’s up.
Albany Herald
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' lands on its feet with a long-delayed sequel
Coming 11 years after his first movie and 18 after his introduction in the "Shrek" franchise, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" brings a playful quality to the animated feline as well as a deeper message. When it comes to long-delayed sequels it's wise to be careful what you wish for, but overall the film manages to nimbly land on its feet.
Allison Holker shares tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Allison Holker shared a tribute to husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss after the dancer's tragic death by suicide.
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair...
Albany Herald
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' star, dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, whose Babydoll Beauty Salon was featured in the WeTV reality series, "Super Sized Salon," has died, her colleagues and the network announced in respective statements. She was 37.
Albany Herald
‘Luther’ Movie Gets Official Title ‘The Fallen Sun’ (PHOTOS)
New details are out about the movie which brings Idris Elba back as John Luther, this time on Netflix. The streaming service has announced an official title — Luther: The Fallen Sun — as well as released new photos for the film premiering in March 2023. It will have been about four years (depending on if you watched in the UK or US) since we last saw Elba in the role in the Season 5 finale — when Luther was arrested and Ruth Wilson’s Alice may or may not have died. Check out the images above and below.
Albany Herald
John Mayer reveals inspiration for 'Your Body Is a Wonderland'
John Mayer has put to rest the theory that "Your Body Is A Wonderland" is about one of his former celebrity girlfriends. In a recent conversation on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast's holiday special, the singer and songwriter and talked about his hit 2002 single, which won him a Grammy.
Albany Herald
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
Albany Herald
‘Stonehouse’: Matthew Macfadyen Plays Crooked Politician in First Look (VIDEO)
While Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen may entertain viewers as the power-hungry Tom Wambsgans on Succession, he’s taking on a whole different kind of corrupt in BritBox’s upcoming three-part drama Stonehouse and we have your exclusive first look at the new trailer. Based on the rise and fall of Labour...
Albany Herald
Zachary Levi shoots down 'Shazam!' speculation
Don't worry about Zachary Levi. The star took to social media to clear up speculation that he's in danger of being recast in the "Shazam!" franchise amid the shakeups at DC Studios. (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Albany Herald
Miranda Lambert and Her Pups Gear Up for the Holidays in Sweet Video
Along with her amazing singing talent, Miranda Lambert is also known for her love of animals, even founding her own nonprofit with her mother called MuttNation Foundation. This holiday season, Lambert is celebrating with her five dogs and two cats.
