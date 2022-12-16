Read full article on original website
Denison OKs funding for new Lake Texoma water pump
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — As Denison's population grows, so will the need for water. Earlier this month, the City Council approved $39.5 million to build a new water pump station. It will be able to deliver up to 30 million gallons a day, with room to expand up to 40 million gallons.
Renovation to resume at historic Hotel Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — No matter where you are in the city, you can almost always see the top of Hotel Denison. But for the past few decades the seven-story landmark at 401 West Chestnut Street has been completely empty. “About the 1980s, it stopped being a hotel and...
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
Prepare now for Texoma deep freeze
(KTEN) — Texoma is headed for a deep and potentially dangerous freeze starting Thursday. The first thing you're going to need to do is weatherproof your house. Make sure your faucets are dripping to keep water flowing, and open cabinet doors under sinks to ensure that warm air can reach the pipes.
Denison helps fund U.S. 75 expansion
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison will contribute $1 million to help the Texas Department of Transportation continue construction along highway 75. TxDOT approached the city, asking for financial assistance to rebuild the stretch of highway between Loy Lake Road north to FM 120. The state plans to improve the...
Durant police host Shop with a Cop
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — This is the 16th year that the Durant Police Department has hosted its Shop with a Cop event. Durant police and firefighters, the FBI, Choctaw Tribal Police and several volunteers teamed up to serve 125 families this year. "It's about giving back to the kiddos...
Main Street improvements ahead in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) — People who call Whitesboro home will soon see improvements to sidewalks and parking along Main Street in the downtown district. The Texas Department of Transportation said construction on the road also known as State Highway 56 is set to begin on January 9. Retailers will...
Van Alstyne police and fire departments are expanding
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne is making public safety its top priority as the city continues to grow. "The city hired a consultant — Dr. Fred out of the University of North Texas — who specializes in public safety and staffing," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So he's giving us a five-year plan for patrol."
Tioga ISD lays off 20 staff members
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of residents attended a special meeting of the Tioga Independent School District Board of Trustees Tuesday evening to learn the fate of laid-off staff. Because of financial difficulties, the Board laid off approximately 20 staff members. According to published data, Tioga had been operating...
Sherman police address concerns about readiness
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police say they've seen some residents voicing concerns on social media about whether local law enforcement agencies are trained and ready to deal with an active shooter. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers have been training for more than a decade, and they...
Thief steals cash donated to Tom Bean firefighters
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) — The all-volunteer staff at Tom Bean Fire Rescue was hoping for some donations over the holiday season. The department set out a donation jar at the Valero convenience store, as they have in previous years. This money helps fund projects, and to purchase fuel for the fire trucks.
Deal near to to resume work on Durant boulevard
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant City Council members are working on finalizing an agreement with Schiralli Construction Corporation. That's the company which was contracted to rebuild West University Boulevard, but the project remains unfinished beyond its promised completion date. A private meeting took place last Thursday with Schiralli's owner...
Ardmore deals with inflation and budget challenges
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The budget for the City of Ardmore for its 2022-23 fiscal year was listed to be more than $117 million. Nearly six months into the fiscal year, rising prices are forcing the city to rethink its spending plan. "It's probably happened more in the last...
Tioga girls rally, but fall short against Lindsay
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) - The Tioga Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit from double-digits to two at one point in the third quarter but could not rally back in the end losing 45-34 to Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon. Tioga is now 7-9 overall and 0-3 in district.
Tioga cant keep up with Lindsay in boys hoops
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) - The Tioga Bulldogs came up short against Lindsay losing 42-23 before going into winter break. Austin Norwood led the way for Tioga, hitting multiple 3-pointers.
Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
Ardmore infrastructure projects anticipate growth
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) —Ardmore city engineers have a list of projects they will be starting in 2023 aimed at reducing traffic congestion and preparing the city for new developments over the next couple of decades. “These roads are going to be designed for a 30-year life expectancy, so they...
New details emerge about Durant shooting, arrest
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — We're learning more about gunfire in Durant last Friday morning. That's when Durant police and agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to a shooting on Weatherby Way in the Remington Hills area. Police named Joshua Perry as the suspect. He was arrested...
